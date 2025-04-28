PBGH Announces Five Bay Area Clinics in Altais Medical Group Have Achieved the PBGH Care Excellence Silver Award

Oakland, California, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Purchaser Business Group on Health (PBGH), a nonprofit coalition representing 40 private employers and public entities across the U.S., today announced five clinics in the Altais Medical Group, which is part of Altais, a healthcare services company focused on transforming care delivery, have achieved the PBGH Care Excellence Silver Award. The PBGH Care Excellence Program sets the standard in health care by rigorously evaluating and identifying top-tier primary care teams based on an employer and purchaser set of standards and shared quality metrics.

The PBGH Care Excellence Program evaluates practices on how well they meet employer-defined attributes of advanced primary care, including an assessment of health outcomes, prevention measures, patient safety and satisfaction and other measures of high-value care. All practices nationally are eligible to be evaluated.

Dr. Raymond Tsai, Vice President, Advanced Primary Care at PBGH explained, “Altais Medical Group’s achievement of the Silver Care Excellence Award demonstrates they are doing the right things to improve patient health, well-being, prevention and early intervention.” The distinction also enhances the practice’s visibility among health plans and employer purchasers that want to leverage high-quality primary care as a strategy for controlling health care costs and improving health.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from PBGH, which affirms our commitment to transforming the primary care experience,” said Nishant Anand, MD, CEO of Altais. “At Altais, we’re dedicated to supporting clinicians and advancing a model of care that is patient-centered, team-based, and sustainable.”

The PBGH Care Excellence Program assessment was sponsored by Blue Shield of California on behalf of PBGH members San Francisco Health Service System and California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS). Results from clinic assessments are used to help employers and patients identify top advanced primary care practices, as well as ensure clinicians are working toward practicing advanced primary care.

“Blue Shield of California is proud to partner with Altais to deliver innovative, value-based care to members of the San Francisco Health Service System,” said Ravi Kavasery, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Blue Shield of California. “Together, we are creating a more equitable and effective care experience—one that supports our members in leading healthier lives and supports clinicians in delivering the care they were trained to provide.”

“The San Francisco Health Service System is committed to being a leader in driving delivery system transformation that provides our members and their families with whole person care to improve their well-being and health outcomes,” explained Iftikhar Hussain, CFO, San Francisco Health Service System (SFHSS). “Advancing primary care is a key goal for SFHSS to ensure members have access to quality primary care and integrated mental health at the right time and place they need it to optimize care quality and clinical outcomes.”

Read more about the PBGH Care Excellence Program. Primary care practices that are interested in participating in the program may contact Dr. Raymond Tsai.