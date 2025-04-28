Smart Textiles Strategic Business Report 2025: How AI Will Usher In the Era of Intelligent Fabric & Textile Innovation

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Textiles - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Smart Textiles was valued at US$4.0 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$15.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Smart Textiles market.



Global Smart Textiles Market - Key Trends & Drivers Summarized



Technological advancements have significantly propelled the development and adoption of smart textiles. Innovations in materials science, such as the development of conductive fibers and flexible electronics, have enabled the seamless integration of electronic components into fabrics without compromising their comfort and wearability. Additionally, advancements in nanotechnology have led to the creation of smart textiles with enhanced functionalities, such as self-cleaning properties, UV protection, and antimicrobial features.

The incorporation of wireless communication technologies, such as Bluetooth and NFC, allows smart textiles to connect with other smart devices, creating an interconnected ecosystem that can provide comprehensive data and insights. Furthermore, the use of advanced manufacturing techniques, including 3D printing and roll-to-roll processing, has facilitated the mass production of smart textiles, making them more accessible and affordable.



The growth in the smart textiles market is driven by several factors. The increasing demand for wearable technology and the growing awareness of health and fitness among consumers are major drivers, as smart textiles offer unique capabilities for monitoring and improving physical well-being. Technological advancements in electronic components and materials are making smart textiles more functional and user-friendly, encouraging their adoption in various industries.

Additionally, the expansion of the Internet of Things (IoT) is boosting the integration of smart textiles into broader smart systems, enhancing their utility and appeal. Government initiatives and funding for research and development in advanced textiles are also supporting market growth.

The rising interest in sustainable and multifunctional textiles, coupled with the potential applications in emerging fields such as smart homes and connected vehicles, is further driving innovation and expansion in the smart textiles market. Together, these factors are fostering a dynamic and rapidly growing market, presenting significant opportunities for innovation and development in the field of smart textiles.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Smart Textiles market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments:

Function (Sensing, Energy Harvesting, Thermoelectricity, Luminescent, Other Functions)

Application (Military & Defense, Healthcare, Entertainment, Automotive, Sports & Fitness, Other Applications)

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Military & Defense segment, which is expected to reach US$4.9 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 27.6%. The Healthcare segment is also set to grow at 25.8% CAGR over the analysis period.

Report Features:

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Smart Textiles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

Here's Everything You Need to Know About Smart Textiles: Definition, Scope, Types, Features, Benefits & Fabric Innovations

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Smart Garments Emerge as Sub-Sets of Wearable Technology

The Rise of Wearables: A Review

What Does This Mean for E-Textiles?

Wearable Technology Provides the Launchpad for Innovation & Adoption of Smart E-Textiles: Global Number of Wearable Technology Users (In Million) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025

Global Wearable Technology Opportunity (In US$ Million) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025

Smart Textiles in Healthcare: An Attractive Application Opportunity

Innovations Remain Crucial for Future Growth

Energy Harvesting Textiles Key to the Development of Next-Generation Wearable Electronics

Here's How AI Will Usher In the Era of Intelligent Fabric & Textile Innovation

Global AI in Fashion Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 & 2027

The Quest to Create Super Soldiers Drives Interest in Military Smart Textiles

Here's How Role of Nanotechnology in Smart Fabrics is Getting Bigger

