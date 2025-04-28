The Future Demographic of China in 2040: Mid-Lifers to Dominate China's Population by 2040, Impacting Consumer Markets

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China in 2040: The Future Demographic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The population of China is predicted to decline due to changes in net migration and natural change, as it reaches over a billion citizens by 2040.

Mid-Lifers (aged 45-64) will represent the largest portion of the population by 2040. Generational cohorts will continue to influence consumer expenditure based on their specific purchasing habits and unique demands.



The Future Demographic reports provide in-depth data and analysis of population changes in 85 countries, 7 regions and a world overview. The reports offer long-term demographic forecasts to 2030, and include breakdowns of population by age and sex, vital statistics and major cities. The series provides insight into demographic trends which will shape consumer segmentation and markets in the future



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Get a detailed picture of the Future Demographics market;

Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;

Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Key Topics Covered:

Key Findings

Summary

China and the World in 2040

Ageing

Men and Women

Marriage and Divorce

Births and Fertility

Life Expectancy and Deaths

Health

Migration

Diversity

Urbanisation

Population Segmentation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnjfxp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.