NIU Unveils Latest Electric Scooter Lineup with Enhanced Power and Extended Range for Urban Mobility

KQi 200P delivers power and stability at $649 MSRP, now available online and at select Best Buy locations

KQi 200F combines portability and convenience with a foldable design available exclusively online at $699 MSRP

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Niu Technologies (“NIU”, or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NIU), the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, today announced the launch of the KQi 200 Series, two new electric scooters designed to deliver premium performance and comfort at an accessible price. Available starting today at select Best Buy stores and online, the KQi 200 Series builds upon the success of the KQi2 Pro model, offering an elevated, affordable experience with an upgraded motor, extended range and a minimalist yet sturdy frame. This scooter lineup is designed for the daily commuters and adventure seekers, redefining what’s possible in electric mobility.

“The new KQi 200 Series is the perfect balance of technology, design and performance. The KQi200P now features upgraded power with a top speed of 19.5 mph, 2 mph faster while remaining at the same price point. It also offers a major upgrade with an extended range of 32 miles, a 7 mile improvement over the previous model,” said Ben McGill, Head of North America of NIU. “NIU has continued to stay committed to making high-tech, sustainable transportation more accessible for everyone. With a scooter for every level of rider and a focus on affordable pricing, we continually learn from our customers and implement feedback into our next generations. This approach ensures we’re building exceptional scooters while growing a sustainable network.”

KQi 200P

Designed for riders who want power and stability, the KQi 200P features extra-wide handlebars for precise handling and a comfortable riding experience. The scooter’s sleek frame and powerful motor support improved performance on various terrains and long distance rides. Available at Best Buy starting May 1 for an MSRP of $649.

KQi 200F

Perfect for daily commuters, the KQi 200F is foldable, portable and city-ready. The scooter features a collapsible handlebar for easy storage and transport. Designed with a precision-engineered conical surface design, the handlebars lock securely into place, eliminating wobble while riding. Available exclusively online at NIU.com for an MSRP of $699.

Key Features of the KQi 200 Series:

Enhanced performance: Reaches a top speed of 19.5 mph, offering faster and more efficient rides.

Reaches a top speed of 19.5 mph, offering faster and more efficient rides. Dual-tube suspension: Absorbs shocks and vibrations to deliver a smoother ride on uneven terrain.

Absorbs shocks and vibrations to deliver a smoother ride on uneven terrain. Wider handlebars: Enhances stability and improves steering precision.

Enhances stability and improves steering precision. Advanced safety features: Combines a front drum brake and rear e-brake system to ensure superior stopping power, while the NIU smart battery management system adds 14 layers of protection.

Combines a front drum brake and rear e-brake system to ensure superior stopping power, while the NIU smart battery management system adds 14 layers of protection. Upgraded motor: 350W brushless motor provides 700W max power, enabling more powerful acceleration and increased torque for effortless hill climbing.

350W brushless motor provides 700W max power, enabling more powerful acceleration and increased torque for effortless hill climbing. Extended range: Features an optimized tread pattern and advanced tire formula that increases the range by over 10% to an impressive 32 miles.

Features an optimized tread pattern and advanced tire formula that increases the range by over 10% to an impressive 32 miles. Sleek, minimalist design: Integrates wiring, a front-wheel drum brake, and swappable grip tape for a clean, modern look.

Integrates wiring, a front-wheel drum brake, and swappable grip tape for a clean, modern look. New app features: Allows users to adjust start speed, activate alarms, select acceleration modes, and set charge limits to prevent battery aging.

Allows users to adjust start speed, activate alarms, select acceleration modes, and set charge limits to prevent battery aging. 2-year warranty: Backed by NIU’s industry leading warranty, ensuring long term peace of mind and quality assurance.



About NIU

As the world’s leading provider of smart urban mobility solutions, NIU designs, manufactures and sells high-performance electric motorcycles, mopeds, bicycles, as well as kick-scooters and e-bikes. NIU has a diversified product portfolio that caters to the various demands of our users and addresses different urban travel scenarios. Currently, NIU offers two model lineups, comprising a number of different vehicle types. These include (i) the electric motorcycle, moped and bicycle series, including the NQi, MQi, UQi, F series and others, and (ii) the micro-mobility series, including the kick-scooter series KQi and the e-bike series BQi. NIU has adopted an omnichannel retail model, integrating the offline and online channels, to sell its products and provide services to users.

For more information, please visit www.niu.com .

Media Contact

Nicole Robinson

Skyya PR for NIU

niu@skyya.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

