Allianz Digital Transformation Strategy Profile 2025: Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Allianz, a provider of global insurance and asset management services, offers life insurance and property and casualty insurance products under the Allianz and Euler Hermes brands. Its insurance offerings cover motor, liability, homeowner, accident, travel and assistance, marine, aviation, and transport. It also offers term insurance, endowment and retirement plans, and pension products. Allianz offers a wide range of products, services, and solutions in asset management. Its asset management products include fixed income, equities, and alternative investments. The company provides asset management services to third-party investors under the PIMCO brand. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides its products and services to clients worldwide.



The report provides information and insights into Allianz's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and major ICT contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Venture Arm

Investments

Acquisitions

Partnership, Investments & Acquisition Network Map

ICT Budget

Key Executives

