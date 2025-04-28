United States Annuity Market Report 2025 | Buffer Annuities Gain Popularity Amid Rising Volatility Concerns

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The US Annuity Market (by Type, Distribution Channel, Contract Type, Investment Category, Asset Under Management, & Annuity Premium): Insights and Forecast (2025-2029)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The US annuity market is poised for significant growth, with its value projected to reach $388.42 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 5.98%. Investors seeking stable retirement income have driven a surge in annuity purchases, reaching the highest levels since 2008, a trend bolstered by rising market volatility and inflation. Insurers have responded with higher payments and guarantees, substantially increasing their earnings. Annuities, primarily used for retirement planning, offer protection against individuals outliving their resources.

Market segmentation reveals that fixed annuities continue to dominate, attracting conservative investors due to their predictable income stream. The report further bifurcates fixed annuities into Index and Traditional Fixed Annuities, with Index Annuities expected to see significant growth as new market participants and expanded distribution channels enter the scene.

Distribution channels include Independent Agents, Banks, Regional Broker-Dealers, Independent Broker-Dealers, Career Agents, Direct Response, and Wirehouse. Independent agents lead in the Index Annuity market, while Independent Broker-Dealers dominate variable annuities, thanks to eased regulations on the DOL fiduciary rule.

Contract types in the variable annuity segment include GMWB, Buffer Annuity Contracts, and L-Share Contracts. Buffer Annuities are gaining traction due to their hybrid nature, offering partial market upside and downside protection. The market's emphasis on asset management indicates a shift towards fixed income from equities to mitigate downside risks.

Top impacting factors include the growing older population, stock market capitalization, rising inflation, and regulatory protections. On the other hand, challenges such as the complexity and liquidity restrictions of annuities, coupled with low interest rates and market volatility, pose barriers to growth.

Technological advancements are reshaping the annuity landscape. Improved platforms facilitate product comparisons, enhance market transparency, and assist agents in client acquisition and service delivery. Innovations like AI, machine learning, and blockchain are expected to spur market expansion by refining data governance and operational efficiency.

Key players in the concentrated US annuity market include American International Group, Inc., Lincoln National Corporation, Athene Holding Ltd., and others. These companies maintain significant market shares, contributing to the industry's robust performance and competitive landscape.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $307.89 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $388.42 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered United States

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Annuity: An Overview

2.2 Annuity Segmentation: An Overview

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Annuity Market: An Analysis

3.2 The US Fixed Annuity Market: An Analysis

3.3 The US Variable Annuity Market: An Analysis

3.4 The US Variable Annuity Asset Under Management: An Analysis

3.5 The US Annuity Premium: An Analysis

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Annuity Market

4.2 Decline in Interest Rates

4.3 Post COVID-19 Impact on Annuity Market

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Older Population

5.1.2 Capitalizing on Stock Market Growth

5.1.3 Rising Inflation

5.1.4 Annuities are Protected and Regulated

5.1.5 Portfolio Diversification

5.1.6 Advantages of Annuities over Stock

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Annuities' Complexity and Liquidity Restrictions

5.2.2 Low Interest Rates and Market Volatility

5.2.3 High Fees and Expenses

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Growing Demand for Registered Indexed Linked Annuities (RILAs)

5.3.2 Increasing Role of Technology

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Variable Annuity Players by Market Share

6.2 The US Variable Annuity Players by GMWB/Lifetime Income Offerings

6.3 The US Fixed Annuity Players by Market Share

6.4 The US Index Annuity Players by Market Share

6.5 The US Variable Annuity Players' Annualized Premium by Market Share

7. Company Profiles

Lincoln National Corporation

MassMutual

American International Group, Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. (Global Atlantic Financial Group Ltd.)

Jackson Financial Inc. (Jackson National Life Insurance Company)

Brookfield Wealth Solutions Ltd. (American Equity Investment Life Holding Company)

Athene Holding Ltd.

American National Group, Inc.

Pacific LifeCorp

Midland National Life Insurance Company

Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company

TIAA



