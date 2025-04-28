Cirillo Cosmetic Dermatology Spa Invites Cancer Patients to S.O.O.T.H.E. with an April Deal

BRYN MAWR, Pa., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is a time for new beginnings and committing to making a fresh start. To commemorate this time of hope and renewal, Cirillo Cosmetic Dermatology Spa is offering a deal starting April 1, 2025: Patients can take 15 percent off of our S.O.O.T.H.E. facial, which is a specially designed treatment catering to oncology patients whose therapy would otherwise take a toll on the look and feel of their skin.

Purchase of the service also comes with a complimentary gift in the form of a product sample bag.

The facial’s initials stand for Soothing Oncology Oasis Therapeutic Hydrating Experience. This skincare treatment strategy was developed by our provider, Tracey Coleman, who was inspired by her own late husband’s cancer journey—and who saw how a carefully implemented soothing regimen helped him to avoid burns and scarring on his neck throughout his 30 radiation treatments.

The April offer is valid for S.O.O.T.H.E. facials received throughout the month. Patients may also “bank” S.O.O.T.H.E. facials by pre-purchasing for future use.

As for the facial and its developer, Coleman was “oncology trained” by Oncology Spa Solutions via an advanced certification training program available to licensed spa professionals. Her professional and personal experience give her both the skill and the heart to help others successfully navigate their cancer treatment journey without sacrificing the look, feel, or health of their skin.

S.O.O.T.H.E. facials are customized to the patient, and are also intended to provide a calming effect. Many people find that their mood improves along with their complexion

For more information, contact the Cirillo Cosmetic Dermatology Spa team in Bryn Mawr. Patients can BOOK ONLINE or call 610.525.5029 to connect with us.