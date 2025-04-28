The Global Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market 2025: Growth Forecasts to 2029 & 2034 Featuring Profiles of Key Players ExxonMobil Corporation, Arkema, Asia Polymer Corporation, BASF, and Braskem

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Vinyl Acetate Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ethylene vinyl acetate market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $9.06 billion in 2024 to $9.8 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to footwear industry, packaging and film applications, solar panel encapsulation, medical devices, automotive interiors.



The ethylene vinyl acetate market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $13.97 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to solar energy growth, recycling and circular economy, lightweight and sustainable footwear, increased EVA versatility, healthcare and pandemic preparedness. Major trends in the forecast period include noise reduction in automotive, EVA in electric vehicles (EVs), EVA-based medical devices, smart packaging with EVA, biomedical innovations.



The ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) market is experiencing growth, driven by increased demand from the packaging industry. For instance, in 2022, the U.S. flexible packaging industry witnessed a substantial increase in sales, reaching an estimated $39 billion, up from $34.8 billion in the previous year, as reported by the Flexible Packaging Association. The growing demand for packaging materials, coupled with the positive growth trajectory of the packaging industry, is expected to further drive the ethylene vinyl acetate market.



The growth of the footwear industry is poised to contribute significantly to the expansion of the ethylene-vinyl acetate market. For instance, in September 2023, the US athletic footwear sector generated $14.5 billion in revenue in 2022, with a projected growth of approximately 2.9% in 2023, as reported by RunRepeat. The shift toward online sales, accounting for 27% in 2022 and increasing to 32% in 2023, further emphasizes the growing significance of the footwear industry in driving the ethylene-vinyl acetate market.



The introduction of new technologies for the production of ethylene-vinyl acetate is a significant trend gaining traction in the ethylene vinyl acetate market. For example, in June 2024, Univation Technologies LLC, a US-based chemicals company, launched its UNIGILITYT Tubular High Pressure PE Process Technology, which facilitates the production of both low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) copolymer resins. This technology offers safe and reliable operations through automated processes, significantly reducing energy consumption and utility costs. It enables the manufacturing of a diverse range of high-performance low-density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) products suitable for various applications, including packaging and agricultural films.



Major companies in the ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) market are strategically focusing on expanding their production capacities to cater to the increasing demand for EVA, thereby reinforcing their positions as leading global producers of this polymer. In February 2023, Celanese Corporation completed an ultra-low capital project aimed at repurposing existing manufacturing and infrastructure assets. This initiative, executed at its Edmonton, Alberta facility, resulted in a substantial increase in EVA production capacity, approximately 35%. The project was not only completed within the allocated budget and timeline but is also expected to generate approximately $10 million per year in additional operating EBITDA across the integrated acetyl value chain. This strategic move positions Celanese Corporation to meet the growing demand for EVA efficiently and solidifies its standing as a major player in the market.



For example, in July 2023, VisTech Manufacturing Solutions, a US-based technology services company, acquired Industry Products Company for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, VisTech Manufacturing Solutions aims to broaden its capabilities in the NVH sector, enhance customer solutions, and achieve operational scale for improved efficiency and service delivery in the automotive industry. Industry Products Company is a US-based manufacturing firm that provides automotive parts and components, including interior trim and noise, vibration, and harshness (NVH) components.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ethylene vinyl acetate market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the ethylene vinyl acetate market during the forecast period. The regions covered in the global ethylene vinyl acetate market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the ethylene vinyl acetate market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.



1) By Type: Very Low Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate; Low density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate; Medium Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate; High Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

2) By Application: Film; Foam; Hot Melt Adhesives; Wire and Cable; Extrusion Casting; Solar Cell Encapsulation; Other Applications

3) By End-Use Industry: Footwear and Foams; Packaging; Agriculture; Photovoltaic panels; Pharmaceuticals; Other End Users



1) By Very Low Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (VLD EVA): Applications In Films And Sheets; Applications In Adhesives

2) By Low Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (LD EVA): Applications In Packaging; Applications In Coatings

3) By Medium Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (MD EVA): Applications In Automotive Components; Applications In Footwear

4) By High Density Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (HD EVA): Applications in Molded Products; Applications In Solar Panels



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $9.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $13.97 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.3% Regions Covered Global

