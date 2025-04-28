The Global Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market 2025: Growth Forecasts to 2029 & 2034 Featuring Profiles of Dow Chemical Co., ExxonMobil, Firestone Building Products Co., Johns Manville, and Kumho Polychem

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The ethylene propylene diene monomer market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $4.5 billion in 2024 to $4.87 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to automotive industry growth, construction and infrastructure development, replacement of traditional materials, enhanced durability, environmental regulations.



The ethylene propylene diene monomer market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.1 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to automotive electrification, solar energy installations, infrastructure rehabilitation, resilient roofing, low-VOC requirements. Major trends in the forecast period include electric vehicle (EV) sealing, 3D printing applications, advanced sealing technology, advanced sealing technology, customized EPDM compounds.



The growing demand for zero-emission vehicles is a significant driver of the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market. The International Energy Agency (IEA) reported a 40% increase in electric car sales, reaching 3 million units in 2020, with an estimated projection of 300 million units by 2030. This surge in demand for zero-emission vehicles is consequently driving the growth of the ethylene propylene diene monomer market.



The expanding construction industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the ethylene propylene diene monomer market. For example, in September 2023, reports from the United States Census Bureau, a U.S.-based government agency, indicated that the overall value of residential and non-residential construction in the U.S. rose by over 8% between 2020 and 2021. Additionally, according to reports published by Oxford Economics, a UK-based economic information services company, global construction output in 2020 was valued at US$10.7 trillion. It is projected to experience significant growth of approximately 42%, adding US$4.5 trillion and reaching a total of US$15.2 trillion by 2030. Therefore, the growth of the construction industry is expected to propel the ethylene propylene diene monomer market forward.



Major companies in the Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer market are concentrating on creating innovative products, such as elastomeric materials, to enhance performance and sustainability across various applications, including the automotive and construction sectors. For example, in July 2024, Dow, a U.S.-based chemical company, introduced its bio-based NORDELT REN Ethylene Propylene Diene Terpolymers (EPDM) at the German Rubber Conference (DKT) 2024. This new product is aimed at promoting sustainability in multiple sectors, including automotive, infrastructure, and consumer applications. By utilizing bio residues from other industries as raw materials, NORDELT REN EPDM seeks to offer a lower-carbon alternative that does not compete for land resources or food production. The product is manufactured through an ISCC PLUS certified mass balance system, ensuring the traceability of bio-based materials.



Major players in the ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM) market are strategically focusing on expanding production capacities to meet the rising demand in industries such as automotive, construction, and others. One notable example is Arlanxeo, a Netherlands-based synthetic rubber company, which, in March 2022, announced a 15% increase in its EPDM production capacity at the Changzhou plant in China. This expansion was specifically undertaken to address the growing demand for EPDM in sectors like automotive and construction. The capacity enhancement was achieved through the implementation of efficiency improvement measures at the Changzhou plant, demonstrating Arlanxeo's commitment to meeting the increasing demand in key industries.



In December 2023, INEOS Group Limited, a UK-based chemical manufacturer of petrochemicals, specialty chemicals, and oil products, acquired LyondellBasell for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition aims to enable INEOS Group Limited to establish a strong presence in the U.S. oil and gas market while furthering its commitment to energy transition and sustainability through investments in low-carbon technologies. LyondellBasell is a Netherlands-based chemical company that produces a wide range of polymers and chemicals, including Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the ethylene propylene diene monomer market in 2024. North America was the second-largest region in the ethylene propylene diene monomer market. The regions covered in the global ethylene propylene diene monomer market analysis report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the ethylene propylene diene monomer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.



Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 15 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as conflict, pandemic and recovery, inflation and interest rate environment and the 2nd Trump presidency.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Manufacturing Process: Solution Polymerization Process, Slurry And Suspension Process, Gas-Phase Polymerization Process

2) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales

3) By Application: Automotive, Building, And Construction, Manufacturing, Electrical And Electronics, Other Applications



Subsegments:



1) By Solution Polymerization Process: Cold Polymerization; Hot Polymerization

2) By Slurry and Suspension Process: Slurry Polymerization; Suspension Polymerization

3) By Gas-Phase Polymerization Process: Gas-Phase Polymerization with Catalysts; Gas-Phase Polymerization Without Catalysts



Key Companies Profiled: The Dow Chemical Company; ExxonMobil Corporation; Firestone Building Products Company LLC; Johns Manville Inc.; KUMHO POLYCHEM



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.87 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $7.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.9% Regions Covered Global

Companies Featured

The Dow Chemical Company

ExxonMobil Corporation

Firestone Building Products Company LLC

Johns Manville Inc.

KUMHO POLYCHEM

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Carlisle Companies Inc.

PetroChina

Versalis S.p.A.

Sumitomo Chemical

JSR Corporation

Nizhnekamskneftekhim

Polimeri Europa

Jilin Xingyun Chemical

Lion Elastomers

Eni Versalis

Arlanxeo

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Zhejiang Cenway New Materials

Formosa Plastics Corporation

SABIC

TSRC Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r113fs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.