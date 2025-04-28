Nanterre, 28 April 2025
Share Buyback Transaction Statement
From 21 April to 25 April 2025
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer’s name
|Issuer’s identifying code
|Transaction date
|Identifying code of financial instrument
|Daily total volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average price of shares acquires
|Market (MIC code)
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|23/04/2025
|FR0000121147
|15 000
|6.76 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|24/04/2025
|FR0000121147
|15 000
|6.79 €
|XPAR
|FORVIA
|969500F0VMZLK2IULV85
|25/04/2025
|FR0000121147
|15 000
|7.02 €
|XPAR
A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:
https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions
