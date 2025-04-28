Share Buyback Transaction Statement from 21 April to 25 April 2025

Nanterre, 28 April 2025

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 21 April to 25 April 2025
(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s nameIssuer’s identifying codeTransaction dateIdentifying code of financial instrumentDaily total volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquiresMarket (MIC code)
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8523/04/2025FR000012114715 0006.76 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8524/04/2025FR000012114715 0006.79 €XPAR
FORVIA969500F0VMZLK2IULV8525/04/2025FR000012114715 0007.02 €XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

