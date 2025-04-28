Nanterre, 28 April 2025

Share Buyback Transaction Statement

From 21 April to 25 April 2025

(article 241-4, I of the Règlement Général of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers and position-recommendation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers DOC-2017-04)

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer’s name Issuer’s identifying code Transaction date Identifying code of financial instrument Daily total volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquires Market (MIC code) FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 23/04/2025 FR0000121147 15 000 6.76 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 24/04/2025 FR0000121147 15 000 6.79 € XPAR FORVIA 969500F0VMZLK2IULV85 25/04/2025 FR0000121147 15 000 7.02 € XPAR

A detailed transaction-by-transaction presentation of this information is available on Forvia's website at the following address:

https://investors.forvia.com/en/investors/regulated-information/securities-transactions

Attachment