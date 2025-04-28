Construction Films Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Global Construction Films Market Poised to Hit $21.66 Billion by 2030

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Films Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The construction films market is expected to attain US$21.66 billion in 2030 from US$18.79 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.88%.



The construction film market is witnessing steady growth owing to its characteristics and advantages, along with a boost from government initiatives and regulations recognizing green building projects.

Furthermore, the increased use of construction films during the curing process of concrete, due to their ability to maintain hydration, inhibit moisture loss, and stabilize soil temperature in agriculture, is driving higher demand.



Market Trends:

The push for green building practices is intensifying globally, with governments prioritizing sustainable construction methods. This trend is creating significant opportunities for the market to flourish during the forecast period. Consumers worldwide are increasingly recognizing the advantages of green buildings, favoring eco-friendly approaches for residential, commercial, and industrial projects. These preferences promote energy and cost efficiency while advancing sustainability, spurring innovations that further propel market expansion. In response to this growing demand, manufacturers are ramping up research and development efforts to deliver a wider array of top-tier products tailored to diverse consumer needs. Advancements in Film Technology: Progress in film technology is a critical driver of market growth. The incorporation of features like UV resistance, acoustic enhancements, and greater durability boosts the performance of construction films, elevating their value in the industry.

Progress in film technology is a critical driver of market growth. The incorporation of features like UV resistance, acoustic enhancements, and greater durability boosts the performance of construction films, elevating their value in the industry. Asia Pacific: The Asia Pacific region is poised for rapid market growth and is expected to lead as the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. This is driven by a vast consumer base and strong demand for construction projects, fueled by rapid urbanization across APAC countries. The region's need for smart city initiatives and the renovation of aging infrastructure is creating substantial market opportunities.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Viaflex, Tech Folien Ltd., Qingdao KF Plastics Co., Ltd, Four Star Plastics, Polifilm Group, RKW Group, INDEVCO Plastics, LLC, Kalliomuovi, Inteplast Group, 3M, TECHNONICOL, and Napco National, among others.



Key Benefits of this Report:

Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, and other sub-segments.

Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.

Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.

Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decisions to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 151 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $18.79 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $21.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. CONSTRUCTION FILMS MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Transparent Construction Films

5.3. Translucent Construction Films

5.4. Coloured Opaque Construction Films



6. CONSTRUCTION FILMS MARKET BY MATERIAL TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Polyethylene

6.3. Nylon/Polyamide

6.4. Polyester

6.5. Polyolefin

6.6. Others



7. CONSTRUCTION FILMS MARKET BY APPLICATION

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Scaffolding

7.3. Barrier & Protection

7.4. Decoration



8. CONSTRUCTION FILMS MARKET BY END USER

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Residential

8.3. Industrial

8.4. Commercial



9. CONSTRUCTION FILMS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.3. South America

9.4. Europe

9.5. Middle East and Africa

9.6. Asia Pacific



10. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

10.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

10.2. Market Share Analysis

10.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.4. Competitive Dashboard



11. COMPANY PROFILES

Viaflex

Tech Folien Ltd.

Qingdao KF Plastics Co., Ltd.

Four Star Plastics

Polifilm Group

RKW Group

INDEVCO Plastics, LLC

Kalliomuovi

Inteplast Group

3M

TECHNONICOL

Napco National

