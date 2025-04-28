Nanotubes Market Forecast Report 2025-2030 | Asia-Pacific Leads Nanotubes Market Growth, Bolstered by Solar and Electronics Sectors

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanotubes Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nanotubes market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.15% during the forecast period (2025-2030).



The market for nanotubes is expected to expand in the coming years with its increasing application in multiple domains due to properties like electrical resistivity, superconductivity, superhydrophobicity, and high thermal stability. These materials have applications in the renewable energy sectors. They can be utilized in photovoltaic cells, lithium-ion batteries, engineered polymers, drug delivery, fuel cells, biosensors, chemical sensors, etc.



Market Trends:

Progress in Carbon Nanotechnology: Companies are increasingly investing in cutting-edge carbon nanotechnology, creating a favorable impact on the market. For example, in April 2023, NEC Corporation introduced the world's first high-sensitivity uncooled infrared image sensor, utilizing high-purity semiconducting carbon nanotubes (CNTs) for infrared detection. This breakthrough has broadened the scope of carbon nanotube applications. NEC plans to pursue practical implementation of this sensor by 2025. Infrared technology converts rays into electrical signals to gather critical data, enabling uses such as night vision for aircraft navigation support and security cameras. These advancements in carbon nanotubes are poised to attract greater interest and expand their applications in the near future.

Regional Breakdown of the Nanotubes Market: The global nanotubes market is categorized into three regions: the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is led by major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea, and includes some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets, such as the ASEAN nations. Government initiatives, such as India's Pradhan Mantri Suryodaya Yojana, launched in January 2024, aim to install solar power on the rooftops of 10 million households, requiring batteries and boosting overall market growth. Additionally, in 2023, India's electronics sector achieved domestic production that accounted for 65% of its US$155 billion market value.

Some of the major players covered in this report include Carbon Fly, Inc., Canatu, Ocsial, Arkema S.A., Cabot Corporation, Chasm Advanced Materials Inc., Cheap Tubes, among others.

Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)

The nanotubes market is segmented and analyzed as follows:

By Type

Boron Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNT)

Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT)

Other types

By Application

Electronics & Semiconductor

Energy Storage & Generation

Structural Composites

Others Industries

By End-User Industry

Electronics & Telecommunications

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Energy & Power

Healthcare & Life Sciences

Others

By Geography

Americas

US

Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Germany

Netherlands

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Taiwan

South Korea

Others

Companies Profiled

Carbon Fly, Inc.

Canatu

Ocsial

Arkema S.A.

Cabot Corporation

Chasm Advanced Materials Inc.

Cheap Tubes

Jiangsu Tiannai Technology Co., Ltd.

Klean Industries Inc.

Kumho Petrochemical

BNNano, Inc.

BNNT Materials

LG Chem

Nanoshel

Merck KGaA, Darmstadt

American Elements

Nanocyl S.A.

Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials Inc.

Novarials Corporation

Hongwu International Group Ltd

