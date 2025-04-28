BIC: Annual Shareholders’ Meeting on May 20, 2025 - Amendment to the Meeting notice

Combined General Meeting to be held on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 9:30 a.m.

Amendment to the Meeting notice

Clichy, France – April 28, 2025 – Société BIC’s shareholders have been informed on April 7th, 2025 that a Combined, Ordinary and Extraordinary, General Meeting will take place on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. at the Cloud Business Center, 10 bis, rue du 4 Septembre, 75002 Paris.

This information was communicated via the Meeting notice (avis de réunion valant avis de convocation) containing the agenda and draft resolutions published in the French official legal announcement publication (BALO) No.42 of April 7, 2025, announcement No. 2500445.

At its meeting held on April 23, 2025, the Board of Directors decided to amend the agenda and the texts of the draft resolutions of the Shareholders’ Meeting:

(i) by modifying the title of the 7th resolution, as included in the Board of Directors’ Report on the resolutions and the aforementioned Meeting notice, as well as the text of this resolution;

(ii) by adding a new draft 9th resolution, consequently modifying the numbering of the following resolutions;

(iii) by modifying the text of the 16th resolution (formerly the fifteenth resolution).





The text of the other draft resolutions published in the aforementioned Meeting notice remains unchanged except, where applicable, for their numbering.

In this respect, a corrective notice has been published in the BALO No.51 of April 28, 2025, announcement No. 2501237.

Details of the changes are provided for in the Addendum to the Convening Notice posted today on Société BIC's website (https://us.bic.com/en_us/investors-agm-shareholders), under the heading “Investors/Shareholders Meetings”.

Contacts

Brice Paris

VP Investor Relations

+33 6 42 87 54 73

brice.paris@bicworld.com









Investor Relations

investors.info@bicworld.com

















Bethridge Toovell

VP Global Communications

+1 917 821 4249

bethridge.toovell@bicworld.com









Isabelle de Segonzac

Image 7, Press Relations contact

+33 6 89 87 61 39

isegonzac@image7.fr





Agenda

All dates to be confirmed

Annual General Meeting May 20, 2025 First Half 2025 Results July 30, 2025 Third Quarter 2025 Net Sales October 28, 2025

About BIC

