Cequence Snags Top Cybersecurity Honors at RSAC 2025 for API and Bot Protection

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cequence Security, a pioneer in next-generation API security and intelligent bot management, today announced it has been named the winner of two prestigious Global InfoSec Awards by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s premier source for cybersecurity news and insights.

Hot Company in API Security

Most Innovative in Bot Management

These awards highlight Cequence’s leadership in defending the modern enterprise against rapidly evolving API threats, ranging from automated bot attacks to sophisticated fraud and business logic abuse.

In addition to the Global InfoSec wins, Cequence announced major developments at RSAC this year:

Skyfire Launch – Cequence now supports Skyfire, enabling secure, compliant access for autonomous AI agents to digital services by verifying agent identity and intent while continuing to block malicious bots and abuse.

– Cequence now supports Skyfire, enabling secure, compliant access for autonomous AI agents to digital services by verifying agent identity and intent while continuing to block malicious bots and abuse. New Product Enhancements – Expanded capabilities in discovery, risk scoring, and threat mitigation across multi-cloud environments were announced, giving security teams even greater control over complex API ecosystems.

“We’re honored to receive these two highly competitive and globally recognized cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine, especially during their 13th anniversary of celebrating innovation in infosec,” said Ameya Talwalkar, CEO of Cequence. “These accolades validate the innovation and relentless focus of our team in helping enterprises proactively secure every inch of their API surface and outsmart automated threats before damage is done.”

Cequence Security’s UAP platform provides comprehensive protection across the entire API security lifecycle, with key capabilities including:

API Attack Surface Discovery: Provides an attacker’s view into an organization’s public-facing resources, identifying external API hosts as well as edge, infrastructure, gateway, and hosting providers.

API Security Posture Management: Safeguards APIs by assessing risk across the entire inventory, ensuring compliance, and actively detecting and remediating coding errors.

Bot Management and Fraud Prevention: Protects against the full range of bot attacks, preventing data loss, theft, and fraud, eliminating downtime, brand damage, skewed sales analytics, and increased infrastructure costs.

Support for Agentic AI – Enables secure, authenticated access for autonomous AI agents through intelligent identity recognition, allowing businesses to safely serve agents without compromising on security or compliance.

In addition, the platform offers deployment flexibility, supporting SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments, and can be onboarded in less than 15 minutes without app instrumentation or additional integrations.

"Cequence embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Cequence Security

Cequence is a pioneer in API security and bot management, protecting the applications and APIs that organizations depend on from attacks, business logic abuse, and fraud. Our unique Unified API Protection platform unites discovery, compliance, and protection capabilities, providing unmatched real-time security in the face of sophisticated threats. Demonstrating value in minutes rather than days or weeks, Cequence offers a flexible deployment model that requires no app instrumentation or modification. Cequence solutions scale to meet the needs of the largest and most demanding private and public sector organizations, protecting more than 8 billion daily API interactions and 3 billion user accounts. To learn more, visit www.cequence.ai.

About the Global InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 13th year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. The awards celebrate startups to public companies with groundbreaking products that demonstrate unique value and forward-thinking technology in the information security space. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the industry’s leading source of information for cybersecurity professionals. Published by and for ethical InfoSec experts, CDM shares cutting-edge knowledge, real-world case studies, and honors the best in the field during major industry events like RSAC. Visit www.cyberdefensemagazine.com to learn more.