Pace-O-Matic Names Frank Fina Chief Operating Officer

Duluth, GA, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pace-O-Matic, the nation’s leading developer of skill games, has named Frank Fina Chief Operating Officer. Formerly serving as the Chief Administrative Officer, Fina has been integral to Pace-O-Matic’s growth and success in recent years, spearheading the company’s legal and operations strategies.

Before joining Pace-O-Matic in 2022, Fina served as a consultant for the company in his role with The Noonan Group. Fina also spent 25 years in public service as a prosecutor, having worked at various federal and state levels, including the Department of Justice and the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Fina will oversee Pace-O-Matic's Legal, Compliance, Market Operations, Production, and Customer Service departments.

“It’s a privilege to be named in this new role and trusted with overseeing several of the company’s departments, all of which are led by top experts in their fields,” said Fina. “Pace-O-Matic is not only leading the industry in skill games, but they are setting the gold standard for regulatory compliance. The products we develop also support small businesses in markets across the country, and that is something I am proud to be a part of.”

Fina began his career as an attorney with the Honors Program at the United States Department of Justice. After serving as a prosecutor in Washington, DC, Frank relocated to Pennsylvania, where he worked in private practice and served as an Assistant District Attorney. Desiring a return to public service, he joined the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General, where he served as the Chief of Prosecutions for eight years. Frank and his team successfully prosecuted some of the most complex public corruption cases in Pennsylvania's history.

“Pace-O-Matic is incredibly lucky to have Frank, one of the top legal experts and business strategists, on our team,” said Paul Goldean, President and CEO of Pace-O-Matic. “Under Frank’s guidance, Pace-O-Matic has seen exponential growth along with unprecedented legal and regulatory wins. We are excited to see that success continue with Frank now serving in the important role of COO.”

Fina holds degrees from Dickinson College and George Washington University. In his career, he has served as an advisor to many businesses, non-profits, municipalities, and authorities.

About Pace-O-Matic (POM)

Pace-O-Matic is the leading developer of games of skill in the United States. Celebrating 25 years in business, POM skill games are played in thousands of local small businesses, including restaurants and bars, as well as fraternal organizations such as VFW halls, American Legion posts, fire halls, and others. POM games generate millions of dollars in revenue for businesses and clubs across the United States.

Attachment