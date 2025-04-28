IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, April 28th, 2024 06:00 PM

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on April 8th, 2025.

In its notification, FMR LLC indicated that following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights, 1% threshold crossed downards by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC on 3/04/2025.

Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and downward crossing of the lowest threshold
  • Notification by: A parent company or controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
NameAddress (for legal entities)
FMR LLCThe Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware, 19801.
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 3/04/2025
  • Threshold crossed (in %) : 1%
  • Denominator : 40.514.366
  • Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)


A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to the Securities
FMR LLC00   
Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC408,246397,873 0.98% 
FIAM LLC5,97911,777 0.03% 
FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited0170,000 0.42% 
Subtotal414,225579,650 1.43% 
TOTAL579,65001.43%0.00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction 
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement 
        
TOTAL00.00%  


TOTAL (A & B)# of voting rights% of voting rights
  579,6501.43%
    
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

FIAM LLC is controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC; FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited is controlled by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC; FIAM Holdings LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC are controlled by FMR LLC;
FMR LLC is not a controlled undertaking.

  • Additional information

The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned in the table arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited, and Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. The entities mentioned in the table are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.
1% threshold, as stipulated in the Articles of Association, crossed downards by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC.


About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).
More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Elena De Landy
Paralegal: Corporate Affairs and Insurance 
legal@iba-group.com

