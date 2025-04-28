IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION





(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, April 28th, 2024 06:00 PM

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on April 8th, 2025.

In its notification, FMR LLC indicated that following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights, 1% threshold crossed downards by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC on 3/04/2025.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by: A parent company or controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) FMR LLC The Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, New Castle County, Delaware, 19801.

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 3/04/2025

Threshold crossed (in %) : 1%

Denominator : 40.514.366

Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)





A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the Securities FMR LLC 0 0 Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC 408,246 397,873 0.98% FIAM LLC 5,979 11,777 0.03% FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited 0 170,000 0.42% Subtotal 414,225 579,650 1.43% TOTAL 579,650 0 1.43% 0.00%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%





TOTAL (A & B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 579,650 1.43%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

FIAM LLC is controlled by FIAM Holdings LLC; FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited is controlled by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC; FIAM Holdings LLC, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC are controlled by FMR LLC;

FMR LLC is not a controlled undertaking.

Additional information

The holdings attributed to the entities mentioned in the table arise from holdings of various undertakings for collective investment that are managed by FIAM LLC, FMR Investment Management (UK) Limited, and Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC each of which are entities that are subsidiaries of and controlled by FMR LLC. The entities mentioned in the table are the discretionary investment managers and exercise the voting rights at their discretion in the absence of specific instructions.

1% threshold, as stipulated in the Articles of Association, crossed downards by Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, a controlled undertaking of FMR LLC.





About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Elena De Landy

Paralegal: Corporate Affairs and Insurance

legal@iba-group.com

Attachment