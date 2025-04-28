SYNERGIE : SYNERGIE announces the release of its 2024 Annual Financial Report

SYNERGIE announces the release of its
2024 Annual Financial Report
Paris, April 28th, 2025: SYNERGIE announces that its 2024 Annual Financial Report (french version) is available on its website www.synergie.com
About SYNERGIE
A European specialist in Human Resources Management, SYNERGIE covers all employment-related needs. With a network of 800 branches in Europe, Canada and Australia, the Group generated a 2024 consolidated revenue of €3,184.9 million, which international business accounted for more than 60%. The strategy employed by SYNERGIE Group is based on an active organic and external growth policy that is intended to strengthen its positioning as a key European actor.
Euronext Paris Compartiment B
ISIN FR0000032658, mnémo SDG
Reuters SDGI.PA, Bloomberg SDG:FP
www.synergie.com
SYNERGIE
SE (European Company) with a capital of € 121.810.000
Headquarters : 160 bis rue de Paris - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt
RCS PARIS 329 925 010
