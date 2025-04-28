SYNERGIE : SYNERGIE announces the release of its 2024 Annual Financial Report

SYNERGIE announces the release of its

2024 Annual Financial Report

Paris, April 28th, 2025: SYNERGIE announces that its 2024 Annual Financial Report (french version) is available on its website www.synergie.com

About SYNERGIE

A European specialist in Human Resources Management, SYNERGIE covers all employment-related needs. With a network of 800 branches in Europe, Canada and Australia, the Group generated a 2024 consolidated revenue of €3,184.9 million, which international business accounted for more than 60%. The strategy employed by SYNERGIE Group is based on an active organic and external growth policy that is intended to strengthen its positioning as a key European actor.

Euronext Paris Compartiment B

ISIN FR0000032658, mnémo SDG

Reuters SDGI.PA, Bloomberg SDG:FP

www.synergie.com

SYNERGIE

SE (European Company) with a capital of € 121.810.000

Headquarters : 160 bis rue de Paris - 92100 Boulogne Billancourt

RCS PARIS 329 925 010

