Spring Concert: Chamber Orchestra of New York at Carnegie Hall – “Wagner’s Siegfried and Mahler 4 with Nofar Yacobi”

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chamber Orchestra of New York’s Spring concert on Friday, May 30, 2025 (7:30pm) at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Hall features soprano Nofar Yacobi in Gustav Mahler’s pastoral Symphony No. 4. Under the direction of Music Director Salvatore Di Vittorio, the musical program also includes Richard Wagner’s famous Siegfried Idyll.

This production is part of the orchestra’s 17th Season “Twentieth Century Masters” at Carnegie Hall which also showcases our latest Naxos Records album released on October 11, 2024, featuring Ottorino Respighi’s famous songs with contralto Alessandra Visentin – and once championed by Luciano Pavarotti.

Chamber Orchestra of New York is well known for its programming blending classical music with iconic film scores from Star Wars to James Bond and has become the go-to musical ensemble in New York for major international brands and their lofty productions from Dolce&Gabbana to Disney. The ensemble’s focus on promoting the city’s “most flourishing musicians” through its roster, Respighi Prize music competition, and NY Conducting Workshop, is creating distinct ripples in the classical music orchestra world. The story of how this refined young orchestra breathes new life into forgotten or neglected masterpieces, especially through a Respighi family commission under our Maestro, while fostering future generations of classical musicians and younger audiences, is a tale that fits beautifully into the fabric of New York’s current cultural renaissance.

May 30, 2025, Concert at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Hall: https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2025/05/30/chamber-orchestra-of-new-york-0730pm

For additional information, please contact our office at info@chamberorchestraofnewyork.org

