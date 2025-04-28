Exabits teams up with NEAR to push the boundaries of decentralized AI

The merging of NEAR’s AI tools with Exabit’s scalable compute ecosystem grants developers direct access to essential AI resources, allowing them to deploy applications with enhanced speed, accuracy, and efficiency

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exabits , a compute base-layer platform that transforms GPU (graphic processing unit) clusters into AI-ready compute and tokenized financial assets, has received a NEAR Foundation Grant to enhance and aggregate essential compute resources, ensuring both privacy and verifiability, enabling the deployment of decentralized AI. Through this partnership, Exabits and NEAR will combine their expertise in computing, AI, and blockchain to advance the foundation of user-owned AI. By promoting a robust architecture, they aim to ensure that all market participants benefit and accelerate the development of AI technologies.

An ecosystem is considered closed-loop if its parts and functions are contained in a single, self-sustaining environment, with limited interactions with external entities. In the context of AI, this young yet growing industry has grown reliant on Big Tech players. With over $300 billion projected to be spent on AI this year by companies like Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta, developers and enterprises face escalating development costs and fragmented resources, impeding progress.

Through this partnership, Exabits and NEAR will build an all-in-one AI and blockchain infrastructure, providing a space for developing AI-powered applications, automated transactions, and advanced financial tools within a secure ecosystem. This collaboration will offer developers and enterprises on-demand, customizable computing resources for AI inference and training, powered by high-performance GPU hardware such as MI50, 4090, A100, and H100/H200. By prioritizing the protection and integrity of data and code, this partnership will make it easier to build privacy-preserving AI solutions within Trusted Execution Environments (TEE).

Exabits was a founding partner, alongside other reputable projects, in the launch of the Open Agents Alliance, initially introduced by the NEAR AI team. This partnership also follows Exabit’s successful completion of the inaugural AI + HZN incubator by NEAR Foundation, alongside other projects such as Ringfence , Hyperbolic , Pond , Nevermind , and Mizu .

“We have reached a critical point in AI’s development where we understand its immense potential, but projects are confronting the tough reality that accessing the infrastructure remains a challenge,” says Dr. Hoansoo Lee, Co-Founder of Exabits. “Given the critical nature of this issue, we’re excited to partner with a project like NEAR AI to offer the infrastructure and resources needed to turn concepts into real-life solutions. Together, we can help overcome these barriers put in place by major tech players and help developers benefit from optimized ecosystems.”

“We are excited to partner with Exabits, a project that shares our vision of providing developers with the flexibility and power to develop AI-focused applications without the costs and limitations previously associated with AI infrastructure,” says Cameron Dennis, Head of Ecosystem and Partnerships of NEAR AI. “This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to creating an open, scalable AI ecosystem, free from barriers placed by bigger players in the industry. This partnership is a positive step forward, and we look forward to continuing to help developers grow their projects in an inclusive and welcoming environment.”

About Exabits:

Established in 2021, Exabits is a revolutionary compute base-layer platform transforming high-end GPU clusters into accessible digital investment assets. With proprietary hardware and software, Exabits enables users to invest in GPU infrastructure, generating yield through tokenized compute assets. The company serves both Web2 enterprises and decentralized Web3 protocols, powering innovation through its scalable and secure infrastructure. To learn more, please visit https://exabits.ai/

About NEAR AI:

Near.ai is building a verifiable and private agent hosting network and AI assistant that will turn every app into a super app. It is also building a hub that supports developers and entrepreneurs with AI infrastructure, cross-chain, AI-native, blockchain, mindshare, and capital to support decentralized, User-Owned AI. https://near.ai/

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and is provided by Exabits. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.

Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.

GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Contact:

Exabits

ReBlonde

contact@exabits.ai

NEAR AI

Illia Polosukin

social@near.foundation

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/46929af5-171b-4335-b1b8-e82e355d07a9