Greater Good Charities and Boehringer Ingelheim Celebrate 4th Anniversary for Successfully Transporting Nearly 17,000 Shelter Pets to Adoptive Homes Including More Than 1,580 Asymptomatic Heartworm-Positive Dogs

Seattle, Wash., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In honor of Heartworm Awareness Month, Greater Good Charities, in cooperation with Boehringer Ingelheim, the maker of NexGard® PLUS (afoxolaner, moxidectin, and pyrantel chewable tablets) which protects against fleas, ticks, heartworm disease, hookworms and roundworms, and HEARTGARD® Plus (ivermectin/pyrantel) which offers protection for dogs against heartworm disease, hookworms and roundworms; celebrate the 4th Anniversary of transporting at-risk shelter pets together. Greater Good Charities has successfully transported nearly 17,000 at-risk shelter pets from areas of high need to new homes across the country. That number includes more than 1,580 asymptomatic heartworm-positive dogs as part of the Save a Heart initiative, which aims to reduce euthanasia in overcrowded animal shelters. To recognize this 4-year milestone, a special transport of more than 75 shelter pets will take place on April 29 from Louisiana to the East Coast.





“We are thrilled to celebrate the 4th anniversary of Save a Heart in collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim,” said Sára Varsa, executive vice president of Greater Good Charities. “This life-saving initiative has helped transform thousands of at-risk shelter pets into beloved family members while also supporting the dedicated people who cared for them while living at the shelters.”

Boehringer Ingelheim, the maker of NexGard® PLUS chews and HEARTGARD® Plus chews, covers medical costs and provides the necessary product to treat shelter dogs. Transports conducted by Greater Good Charities occurs several times a month and many have Save a Heart pets on them. In addition to the asymptomatic heartworm-positive dogs being relocated to safety, thousands of heartworm-positive shelter dogs received medication in Louisiana and Alabama via the Save a Heart initiative, saving even more lives.





IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: NexGard® PLUS is for use in dogs only. The most frequently reported adverse reactions include diarrhea, vomiting, lethargy, and itching. Use with caution in dogs with a history of seizures or neurologic disorders. Dogs should be tested for existing heartworm infection prior to starting a preventive. For more information, click here for full prescribing information, call 888-637-4251 or visit NexGardPLUSClinic.com.





IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION: Following the use of HEARTGARD® Plus (ivermectin/pyrantel) in dogs, digestive and neurologic side effects and pruritus have been reported. All dogs should be tested for heartworm infection before starting a preventive program. For more information, click here for full prescribing information.





Participating Save a Heart shelter partners in Louisiana and Alabama include Iberville Parish Animal Control, Lafourche Parish Animal Shelter, St. Charles Parish Animal Shelter, Cara’s House, Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, Save a Pet Rescue, Adoption & Transport, Jefferson Protection & Animal Welfare Services, St. Martin Parish, and Terrebonne Parish. Participating Save a Heart receiving shelter partners in New Jersey, and Pennsylvania include founding partner, St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, and Char Wills German Shepherd Rescue.





Asymptomatic heartworm-positive shelter dogs that are being transported receive initial medication in accordance with the recommendations from the American Heartworm Society, prior to transport. Greater Good Charities works in concert with veterinary teams to select candidates that are positive for heartworm disease and are not showing clinical signs of the disease, which qualifies them for transport. Upon arrival at their destination shelter, the heartworm-positive shelter dogs are ideally placed into foster or adoptive homes to complete heartworm treatment and post-treatment monitoring until they test negative.





Greater Good Charities covers transport costs, provides mentorship, pharmaceuticals, and furnishes much needed supplies including pet crates, bowls, and leashes. Additionally, Greater Good Charities provides cash grants to Save a Heart shelter partners.

Greater Good Charities conducts life-saving airlifts and ground transport for at-risk pet populations with a heavy focus on asymptomatic heartworm-positive shelter dogs as well as disaster relief, homeless cats, and harder to place large dogs. Learn more at greatergood.org.



HEARTGARD® is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc. NexGard® is a registered trademark of Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health France, used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owner. ©2025 Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA Inc., Duluth, GA. All rights reserved. ©2025 Greater Good Charities. All rights reserved. US-PET-0373-2025



# # #





About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) global nonprofit organization that works to help people, pets, and the planet by mobilizing in response to need and amplifying the good. Greater Good Charities, with a Four-Star rating on Charity Navigator and a Platinum Seal on GuideStar, has invested more than $750 million in impact, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support to charitable partners in 121 countries since 2007. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

About Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health USA

Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health is working on first-in-class innovation for the prediction, prevention, and treatment of diseases in animals. For veterinarians, pet owners, producers, and governments in more than 150 countries, we offer a large and innovative portfolio of products and services to improve the health and well-being of companion animals and livestock.

As a global leader in the animal health industry and as part of the family-owned Boehringer Ingelheim, we take a long-term perspective. The lives of animals and humans are interconnected in deep and complex ways. We know that when animals are healthy, humans are healthier too. By using the synergies between our Animal Health and Human Pharma businesses and by delivering value through innovation, we enhance the health and well-being of both.