Virbac : Rapport Annuel Virbac au 31 décembre 2024 (ESEF)

Veuillez trouver le Rapport Annuel du Groupe au format ESEF au 31 décembre 2024.
Pièce jointe
The Group released and filed its 2024 Annual Report with the French “Autorité des marchés financiers”, at the ESEF Format. Additionally, the report is attached at the PDF format. The document is...Read More
In the first quarter of 2025, revenue recorded solid growth of +4.9% at constant exchange rates and scope KEY FIGURESRevenue1st quarter 2025€375.2MGrowth at constant exchange rates and scope1+4.9% of...Read More