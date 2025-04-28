Virbac : Rapport Annuel Virbac au 31 décembre 2024 (ESEF)

 | Source: Virbac Virbac

Veuillez trouver le Rapport Annuel du Groupe au format ESEF au 31 décembre 2024.

Pièce jointe


Attachments

Rapport_Annuel_Virbac_2024_XBRL

Recommended Reading