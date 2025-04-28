Lightbridge President and CEO Seth Grae Highlights Nuclear Energy's Critical Role in Meeting Global Energy Demands on Schwab Network’s “Morning Trade Live” with Nicole Petallides

RESTON, Va., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lightbridge Corporation (“Lightbridge” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LTBR), an advanced nuclear fuel technology company, today announced that Seth Grae, Lightbridge President and Chief Executive Officer, was interviewed earlier today on Schwab Network’s “Morning Trade Live,” with Nicole Petallides. The interview covered the growing importance of nuclear energy in meeting global power demands and Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology.

During the interview, Mr. Grae emphasized the increasing global demand for reliable energy, particularly driven by data centers supporting AI technologies and industries working to decarbonize, highlighting nuclear energy's reliability advantage over renewable energy sources, explaining that solar and wind power faces inherent intermittency challenges that make them unsuitable for applications requiring constant power. "Nuclear checks all the boxes, including American energy independence and getting our allies off relying on fossil fuels from Russia."

Mr. Grae emphasized how Lightbridge's innovative fuel technology can potentially deliver compelling economic benefits to the nuclear industry: "This is all about the added power the world needs - getting more power from the existing plants and improving the economic case for building new plants by getting so much more power out of each new unit using Lightbridge Fuel that we are developing."

The interview revealed substantial growth plans for the U.S. nuclear sector, noting the U.S. commitment to triple nuclear power capacity globally by 2050, potentially adding approximately 200 large reactors domestically. Mr. Grae indicated that nuclear power could increase from its current 19% share of U.S. electricity to over 50% by 2050.

The full interview can be found on Lightbridge’s official YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@lightbridgecorporation. The link to the interview can be found at https://youtu.be/NSvEqMt2MfY.

