Sylvain Côté named Vice President, International Development and Projects Lead at EXP

MONTREAL, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architectural, design and consulting firm, is proud to announce the promotion of Sylvain Côté, Eng., MGC, to Vice President, International Development and Projects Lead. Sylvain will oversee the sector’s continued growth and presence through streamlined international efforts.

With over 26 years of experience and 20 years dedicated to international projects, Sylvain has successfully developed new markets and strong business relationships with many clients and partners. He has spearheaded complex transportation and infrastructure projects abroad, including in Peru, Morocco, Honduras, the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Gambia. Recently, Sylvain has been instrumental in the international sector’s growth and carrying out major transportation projects, such as the Abidjan Transport project in Côte d'Ivoire, for which EXP’s team provided technical assistance.

Sylvain has been instrumental in the development of major programs and projects with international development institutions such as the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS), the World Bank, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and the American Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC).

“Sylvain’s technical expertise and complex project management capabilities will help our clients advance their innovative, resilient and sustainable projects and initiatives. In his elevated role, Sylvain will continue to partner with major international development agencies and provide services to developing communities around the world,” said Mark Dvorak, President and Chief Operating Officer of EXP.

Sylvain has been a member of the Ordre des ingénieurs du Québec since 2001. He holds a bachelor’s degree in construction engineering from the École de technologie supérieure de Montréal and a master’s degree in concession management and financing (MGC) from the Universidad Europea de Madrid.

Learn about International Development at EXP.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments.

Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

For more information, visit www.exp.com.

Media contact

Mireille Simard

EXP | Communications Manager — Québec

+1.819.300.7161 | mireille.simard@exp.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98577d77-dafe-49fa-8857-32bce08f87c6