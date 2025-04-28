Apparel Logistics Strategic Business Report and Tariff Impact Analysis 2025: Analysis of Cost and Supply Chain Implications by Sourcing and Trade Exposure

Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Apparel Logistics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Apparel Logistics was valued at US$121.2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$157.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

The report includes the most recent global tariff developments and how they impact the Apparel Logistics market.

Tariff Impact Analysis: Key Insights for 2025



Global tariff negotiations across 180+ countries are reshaping supply chains, costs, and competitiveness. This report reflects the latest developments as of April 2025 and incorporates forward-looking insights into the market outlook.



The analysts continuously track trade developments worldwide, drawing insights from leading global economists and over 200 industry and policy institutions, including think tanks, trade organizations, and national economic advisory bodies. This intelligence is integrated into forecasting models to provide timely, data-driven analysis of emerging risks and opportunities.



What's Included in This Edition:

Tariff-adjusted market forecasts by region and segment

Analysis of cost and supply chain implications by sourcing and trade exposure

Strategic insights into geographic shifts

Buyers receive a free 2025 update with:

Finalized tariff impacts and new trade agreement effects

Updated projections reflecting global sourcing and cost shifts

Expanded country-specific coverage across the industry

What Are the Factors Fueling Growth of the Apparel Logistics Market?



The growth in the apparel logistics market is driven by several factors. The surge in e-commerce has dramatically increased the volume of goods that need to be transported, creating a demand for more efficient and scalable logistics solutions. The fast fashion trend, which relies on rapid turnaround times, is also a significant driver, pushing logistics providers to innovate and streamline their operations. Additionally, the global nature of the fashion industry means that companies are increasingly outsourcing logistics to specialized providers who can navigate complex international supply chains. Consumer expectations for fast, reliable, and flexible delivery options are another key driver, as companies strive to offer superior customer service. Finally, advancements in technology, such as automation, AI, and blockchain, are enabling logistics providers to meet these demands more effectively, further propelling the market's growth.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Apparel Logistics market, presented in terms of units. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments: Service (Transportation Service, Warehousing & Distribution Service, Other Services); Process (Pre-Production Process, Trade Logistics Process).



Geographic Regions/Countries: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Transportation Service segment, which is expected to reach US$82.0 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.6%. The Warehousing & Distribution Service segment is also set to grow at 3.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $32.7 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.6% CAGR to reach $32.6 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Apparel Logistics Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Bollore Logistics, CEVA Logistics, DB SCHENKER, Dematic Corp., DHL International GmbH and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 43 companies featured in this Apparel Logistics market report include:

Bollore Logistics

CEVA Logistics

DB SCHENKER

Dematic Corp.

DHL International GmbH

DSV A/S

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Genex Logistics

Gulf Agency Company Ltd.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 277 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $121.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $157.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Apparel Logistics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

E-commerce Boom Propels Growth in Apparel Logistics Services

Fast Fashion Trends Generate Demand for Efficient Apparel Logistics Solutions

Globalization of Fashion Brands Expands Addressable Market Opportunity for Apparel Logistics

Demand for Sustainable Supply Chains Strengthens Business Case for Green Apparel Logistics

Technological Innovations in Automation and AI Drive Adoption of Smart Apparel Logistics

Rise of Omni-Channel Retailing Spurs Growth in Apparel Logistics

Increasing Consumer Expectations for Fast Delivery Accelerates Demand for Efficient Apparel Logistics

Inventory Management Challenges Throws the Spotlight on Advanced Apparel Logistics Solutions

Rising Labor Costs Drive Adoption of Automation in Apparel Warehousing

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Bollore Logistics

CEVA Logistics

DB SCHENKER

Dematic Corp.

DHL International GmbH

DSV A/S

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc.

Genex Logistics

Gulf Agency Company Ltd.

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE & Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3znho5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.