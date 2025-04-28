Aptima Unveils Next-Generation AI Solutions at SOF Week 2025

Orlando, FL, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptima, Inc., a leader in optimizing human performance through innovative technologies, will highlight its latest suite of AI-enabled solutions at SOF Week 2025 (May 5-8, 2025, Tampa, FL). Built to accelerate decision making, streamline training, and safeguard information, these technologies embody Aptima’s commitment to creating advanced capabilities where human insight and artificial intelligence complement each other to enable cohesive human-AI teams.

“Today’s warfighting environment demands complex collaboration between people and machines and our solutions are designed to amplify human strengths while intelligently managing information at scale,” said Shawn Weil, Aptima’s Chief Growth Officer. “By focusing on how real people work, learn, and adapt, we ensure our AI-driven tools aren’t just powerful, but also trustworthy and intuitive to use.”

Aptima’s technical demonstrations for SOF Week focus on the company’s high-impact, core AI capabilities:

Accelerating Human Readiness: Aptima leverages AI to dramatically cut the time and complexity of training development. By automating routine processes and serving as a real-time, expert resource, the company’s solutions empower instructional designers and operators to create relevant and up-to-date training programs in a fraction of the usual time—without sacrificing quality or transparency.

Enhancing Operational Insight: Aptima's advanced analytics and smart assistance platforms sift through vast streams of data—ranging from public social media and media forensics to specialized biomedical findings—to transform raw information into actionable intelligence. By automatically flagging threats and identifying patterns, these solutions enable warfighters and analysts to make more informed decisions under pressure.

Protecting Critical Information: Aptima's AI-based "reputational armor" detects and counters the growing tide of synthetic media and deceptive content, including deepfakes. These safeguards help maintain the credibility of military operations, scientific discoveries, and strategic communications, ensuring teams can trust the information they depend on.

Fostering Seamless Human-AI Teaming: Through immersive simulations and digital modeling of human-AI interactions, Aptima's technologies help teams develop a shared understanding of tasks and workflows. This enables more natural communication between operators and machine assistants, resulting in faster decision-making and better coordination in dynamic environments.

From reducing training cycles from months to days, to shielding high-stakes operations from adversarial threats, Aptima’s solutions illustrate a new generation of AI—one that is designed from the ground up to harmonize with human capabilities.

“Aptima’s solutions don’t replace human operators; they empower them,” added Weil. “Our technologies are built to learn alongside the user, delivering insights and support where they’re needed the most, and ultimately strengthening the critical decisions that shape mission success.”

WHAT: Aptima at SOF Week 2025

WHERE: Booth: 4714, Hall Name: JW Marriott Level 2, Section: Digital Apps

WHEN: May 5-8, 2025

For a list of Aptima’s technical demonstrations at SOF Week 2025, please visit https://www.aptima.com/sof-week-2025/.

About SOF Week

Held in Tampa, Florida, Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week is an annual conference for the international SOF community to learn, connect, and honor its members. Jointly sponsored by USSOCOM and the Global SOF Foundation, the 2024 edition attracted over 19,000 attendees.

SOF Week 2025 aims to be the premier global gathering of special operators, industry leaders, and strategic partners. This event will foster collaboration, innovation, and excellence, showcasing the cutting-edge capabilities and strategies that define modern special operations. For more information, visit https://sofweek.org/.

About Aptima, Inc.

Aptima, Inc. is a leader in optimizing human performance through innovative technologies that blend behavioral science, artificial intelligence, and advanced analytics. For 30 years, Aptima has delivered groundbreaking solutions in training, readiness, and human-machine teaming for industries including defense, healthcare, and education. Its intelligent systems enhance decision making, training, and operational efficiency by harnessing data-driven insights and adaptive tools. For more information, visit www.aptima.com.