J. Goldberg Law Study Sheds Light on Hit-and-Run Accident Compensation Rates Across Canada

Toronto, Ontario, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J. Goldberg Law, a personal injury law firm based in Toronto, has released a new study revealing the alarming realities behind hit-and-run accidents in Canada—specifically, how few victims actually receive financial compensation. By diving into government data, court decisions, and accident statistics, the study aims to better understand the financial and legal outcomes facing Canadians affected by these traumatic, often life-altering incidents.

According to the findings, an estimated 7,500 hit-and-run accidents involving injuries or fatalities occur in Canada each year, yet many victims are left with unanswered questions—and unpaid bills. While Canada does offer a framework for compensation in such cases through provincial motor vehicle accident funds, the actual process of receiving support is not as straightforward as many assume.

Compensation Gaps and Provincial Disparities

The study points out that compensation for hit-and-run victims is largely dependent on the jurisdiction in which the accident occurs. For instance, Ontario offers up to $200,000 in compensation through its Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Fund (MVACF), but victims must meet stringent eligibility criteria, including demonstrating that the at-fault driver cannot be identified or found.

In contrast, provinces like Alberta and British Columbia offer different compensation structures—some more robust, others more restrictive. This lack of consistency across the country creates confusion and inequity. The study emphasizes that victims in certain provinces may receive less financial support or face more hurdles in filing a claim than others facing identical circumstances elsewhere.

“Many Canadians believe that if they are struck by a driver who flees the scene, their insurance or a government program will automatically step in. Unfortunately, that’s not always the case,” explains J. Goldberg, founder and lead attorney at J. Goldberg Law. “Our study shows that a significant portion of victims are either unaware of their rights or find the claims process too complex to navigate.”

Legal Awareness Remains Low

The firm’s research also indicates that public knowledge of compensation options is worryingly low. Many victims don’t pursue claims due to misconceptions, fear of legal costs, or the mistaken belief that hit-and-run cases can’t be resolved without identifying the driver.

To combat this, J. Goldberg Law urges Canadians to become familiar with their province’s compensation framework and seek immediate legal guidance if involved in a hit-and-run incident. The firm’s website provides a growing library of resources, including a detailed overview of provincial policies, typical claim timelines, and real-world case studies.

A Call for National Dialogue

While the study primarily highlights gaps in access to compensation, it also calls for a broader national conversation on standardizing victim support across provinces. “No matter where an accident occurs, every Canadian should have access to timely, fair compensation and legal recourse,” Goldberg states.





The full study, along with recommendations for improving hit-and-run victim support, is available here: Hit-and-Run Accidents in Canada: How Many Victims Get Compensation?

