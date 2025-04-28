American Clean Power Association expert discusses how clean energy secures America’s grid, jobs, and economic future with YourUpdate TV

NEW YORK, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Last year, clean energy didn’t just break records—it redefined the landscape of American power.

The U.S. is facing a historic opportunity: electricity demand is projected to surge 35-50% by 2040, driven by domestic manufacturing growth, AI data centers, and transportation electrification. This surge creates new opportunities for U.S. businesses and industries to thrive.

This isn’t just about energy—it’s about American leadership. Clean power is revitalizing domestic manufacturing, with 46 new U.S. component projects launched in 2024 alone. Every state now plays a role in the clean energy supply chain, driving economic growth and job creation in all 50 states.

And there’s more ahead: With electricity demand projected to surge by as much as 50% by 2040, America stands at a historic turning point. The coming decades will demand more power than any era before, requiring an all-of-the-above energy strategy that includes wind, solar, storage, nuclear, and natural gas.

ACP’s newest report finds America’s clean power industry set records in 2024, deploying 49 gigawatts of new capacity—33% more than 2023. Clean energy provided 93% of all new power capacity, with nationwide installations now exceeding 313 gigawatts.

With enough capacity to power 75 million homes and 175 gigawatts under development, this snapshot shows how clean power is delivering reliable, affordable electricity to families and businesses while strengthening our energy and economic security.

For more information visit: www.cleanpower.org

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of American Clean Power Association.

Dante Muccigrosso

Director of Media Integration & Client Reporting

E: dantem@dssimon.com

C: 973.524.0104

A video is available here: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4c4e1111-d974-493e-9071-e437980ec903