Lactalis Canada’s iÖGO & iÖGO nanö Brand Launch Into Frozen Yogurt Category

TORONTO, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian dairy leader Lactalis Canada is pleased to collaborate with Nestlé Canada to launch into the frozen yogurt category through a new licensing agreement. The collaboration features eight SKUs under Lactalis Canada’s iÖGO brand including four bars (strawberry-cheesecake; raspberry-chocolate; cherry swirl; blueberry swirl) and four tubs (vanilla; strawberry swirl; cherry swirl; blueberry swirl) and three pops under iÖGO nanö (strawberry-banana; peach; mixed berry.)

“Proudly made in Canada and leveraging the popularity of the iÖGO brand, we are thrilled to be expanding into the frozen category in collaboration with Nestlé Canada,” said Adrienne Pagot-Gérault, General Manager, Yogurt & Cultured Division, Lactalis Canada “As we welcome the warmer weather, we’re excited to introduce Canadians to these new iÖGO and iÖGO nanö frozen yogurt products which combine the indulgence of a frozen treat with the nutritional value, quality and fun synonymous with iÖGO yogurt.”

"We are excited to partner with Lactalis Canada to bring innovative and delicious frozen yogurt options to the Canadian market," said Paul de Larzac, President, Ice Cream, Nestlé Canada. "Combining the trusted quality of Nestlé Canada with the innovative spirit and popularity of the leading iÖGO brand, we look forward to offering consumers a refreshing new way to enjoy their Canadian-made favourite yogurt flavours this summer."

The frozen yogurt products are made with real fruit,100% Canadian milk and proudly display the Dairy Farmers of Canada (DFC) Blue Cow logo, which can also be found on iÖGO and iÖGO nanö yogurt products.

iÖGO frozen yogurt products are available at most major retailers across the country. To learn more, please visit at https://www.madewithnestle.ca/iogo-frozen-yogurt.

About Lactalis Canada Inc. With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P’tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi’s, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 20 manufacturing facilities across Canada, the company and its more than 4000 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through sustainable and responsible growth, high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada has been named on Forbes’ 2025 Best Employers in Canada and one of Greater Toronto’s Top Employers for 2025. The company is part of Lactalis Group, the world’s leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit www.lactalis.ca

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé in Canada locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including NESQUIK, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KITKAT, NESCAFÉ and NESTLÉ DRUMSTICK. Its 3,700+ employees in locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose of enhancing the quality of life and contributing to a healthier future.

