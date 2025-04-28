HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding Honored with Mississippi Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence Award

PASCAGOULA, Miss., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division was recognized Thursday with a 2025 Governor’s Initiative for Volunteer Excellence (GIVE) award presented by Volunteer Mississippi in partnership with the Office of the Mississippi Governor.

Ingalls received the corporate volunteering champion award, which recognizes private sector corporations and small businesses that implement employee volunteer programs with demonstrable community impact and that set community service as a core value and business strategy.

“Volunteerism is part of our identity at Ingalls and we are proud to have our shipbuilders making a contribution every day to our local communities,” said Lisa Bradley, community relations manager at Ingalls Shipbuilding. “This award is a testament to our shipbuilders’ dedication of service for not only building strong ships, but also consistently investing their time to make our community a better place.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding offers employees a robust list of volunteer opportunities throughout the year, including blood, organ and bone marrow registry drives; charitable walks and races; food packing and distribution events; community cleanup days; disaster recovery efforts and youth mentorships.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: http://hii.com/news/hiis-ingalls-shipbuilding-honored-with-mississippi-governors-initiative-for-volunteer-excellence-award/.

Beyond traditional volunteerism, Ingalls is also committed to fostering the next generation of skilled professionals by hosting educational and career development programs like Scout merit badge days and Project MFG maritime welding competitions, two signature Ingalls events that foster a culture of innovation and an opportunity for youth to explore shipbuilding careers.

Ingalls Shipbuilding offers employees a wide-range of ways to give back to their community and is committed to ensuring employees are able to connect to work that matters to them, both inside and outside of the shipyard.

For more information about the GIVE awards, visit volunteermississippi.org/give.

