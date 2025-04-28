Steadyhand Announces Update Regarding Special Meetings of Unitholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steadyhand Investment Management Ltd. (“Steadyhand”) has discovered that an error was made in connection with the control numbers that were included in the forms of proxy (the “Proxies”) which were mailed to the registered holders of Series A units (the “Unitholders”) of Steadyhand Savings Fund, Steadyhand Income Fund, Steadyhand Founders Fund, Steadyhand Builders Fund, Steadyhand Equity Fund, Steadyhand Global Equity Fund, Steadyhand Small-Cap Equity Fund and Steadyhand Global Small-Cap Equity Fund (collectively, the “Funds”) in connection with the special meetings of Unitholders of the Funds to be held on May 9, 2025 (the “Meetings”).

Steadyhand has arranged for TSX Trust Company, as proxy agent and scrutineer in connection with the Meetings, to mail corrected Proxies to each Unitholder of the Funds. Unitholders are asked to discard the Proxies previously received with the joint management information circular in respect of the Meetings (the “Circular”) and to use the corrected Proxies, once received, to vote at the Meetings. Unitholders that previously voted online using the Proxies received with the Circular are asked to resubmit their vote using the corrected Proxies which will be mailed to Unitholders on April 28, 2025.

In light of the above, the proxy agent has extended the cut-off time for submission of Proxies to 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on May 8, 2025.

Steadyhand is a low-fee investment firm with a mission of providing Canadians with a better investing outcome and a simpler, more personalized experience. It offers clear-cut advice, customized plans, and most importantly, a steady hand, to help investors achieve their financial goals. The firm has approximately $1.3 billion of assets under management with offices in Vancouver and Toronto.

