Woodward Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

~Results in Line with Expectations, on Track to Deliver Full-Year Guidance~

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWD) today reported financial results for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025.

All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All references to years are references to the Company’s fiscal year unless otherwise stated. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated.

Second Quarter Overview

 Second Quarter 2025 Year to Date – Fiscal Year 2025
Net sales$884M, 6% $1,656M, 2%
Net earnings$109M, 12% $196M, 5%
Adjusted net earnings1$103M, 3% $186M, -3%
Earnings per share (EPS)$1.78, 14% $3.20, 6%
Adjusted EPS1$1.69, 4% $3.04, -1%
Cash from operations$78M, -20% $112M, -22%
Free cash flow1$59M, -28% $60M, -31%


"Our strong second quarter results were in line with our expectations, reflecting the dedication of our members in a volatile environment,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Aerospace segment growth was driven by continued strong demand for smart defense, and robust commercial aftermarket activity fueled by high utilization of legacy aircraft. This was partially offset by lower commercial OEM and defense aftermarket activity. Our Industrial business delivered double-digit sales growth in power generation, oil and gas, and marine transportation combined. This was offset by an anticipated decline in China on-highway natural gas truck sales.”

“Based on what we know today, we are confident in Woodward’s ability to manage the announced tariff levels and current operating environment in the second half of the fiscal year. We are raising the low end of our sales and earnings guidance and reaffirming the other elements of our full-year outlook. Our long-term value proposition remains intact, and we are committed to achieving sustainable growth and enhancing shareholder value.”


Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Company Results

Total Company Results 
                   
  Three Months Ended March 31  Six Months Ended March 31 
Dollars in millions, except per share amounts 2025  2024  Year over Year  2025  2024  Year over Year 
Income Statement                  
Total Sales $884  $835   6% $1,656  $1,622   2%
Net Earnings  109   98   12%  196   188   5%
Adjusted Net Earnings  103   101   3%  186   191   -3%
EPS $1.78  $1.56   14% $3.20  $3.02   6%
Adjusted EPS $1.69  $1.62   4% $3.04  $3.07   -1%
EBIT1  144   131   10%  257   251   2%
Adjusted EBIT1  136   135   1%  243   254   -4%
Effective Tax Rate  18.1%  19.1% -100bps  16.5%  18.6% -210bps
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate1  17.7%  19.3% -160bps  16.1%  18.6% -250bps
                   
Cash Flow and Financial Position                  
Cash from Operating Activities $78  $97   -20% $112  $144   -22%
Capital Expenditures  18   14   27%  52   56   -8%
Free Cash Flow  59   83   -28%  60   88   -31%
                   
Dividends Paid  17   15   10%  31   28   11%
Share Repurchases  44   -   100%  79   -   100%
Total Debt              912   791   15%
EBITDALeverage          1.5x  1.2x    


Segment Results

Aerospace 
  Three Months Ended March 31  Six Months Ended March 31 
Dollars in millions 2025  2024  Year over Year  2025  2024  Year over Year 
Commercial OEM $167  $184   -9% $322  $355   -9%
Commercial Aftermarket  202   164   23%  366   301   21%
Defense OEM  138   91   52%  251   184   36%
Defense Aftermarket  54   59   -8%  118   118   0%
                   
Revenue  562   498   13%  1,056   958   10%
Segment Earnings  125   98   27%  219   177   24%
Segment Margin %  22.2%  19.8% 240bps  20.8%  18.5% 230bps
                   

The increase in Aerospace segment earnings in the second quarter was primarily a result of price realization and volume, partially offset by inflation and unfavorable mix.

The increase in Aerospace segment earnings for the six months ended March 31, 2025, was primarily a result of price realization, partially offset by inflation and unfavorable mix.

Industrial 
  Three Months Ended March 31  Six Months Ended March 31 
Dollars in millions 2025  2024  Year over Year  2025  2024  Year over Year 
Transportation $142  $174   -18% $258  $348   -26%
Power generation  111   107   4%  216   205   6%
Oil and gas  69   57   21%  126   111   14%
                   
Revenue  322   338   -5%  601   664   -10%
Segment Earnings  46   65   -30%  86   132   -35%
Segment Margin %  14.3%  19.3% -500bps  14.3%  19.9% -560bps


The decrease in Industrial segment earnings in the second quarter was primarily a result of lower China on-highway volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by price realization.

The decrease in Industrial segment earnings in the six months ended March 31, 2025, was primarily a result of lower China on-highway volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by price realization.

Nonsegment 
  Three Months Ended March 31  Six Months Ended March 31 
Dollars in millions 2025  2024  Year over Year  2025  2024  Year over Year 
Nonsegment Expense $(27) $(33)  -19% $(49) $(59)  -17%
Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses1  (34)  (29)  20%  (62)  (55)  12%
                   


Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance

Woodward is raising the low end of its sales and Adjusted EPS guidance while reaffirming the other elements of its full-year outlook. This updated guidance reflects strong year-to-date performance and the expected impact of announced tariffs. The Company’s revised guidance does not incorporate potential effects from further escalation of announced tariff levels, significant changes in customer demand, or recession in the U.S. or globally. For the fiscal year 2025, Woodward now expects the following:

Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Revised Guidance
(In millions, except per share amount and percentages)
  Prior   Revised 
  FY25 Guidance issued on   FY25 Guidance issued on 
  February 3, 2025   April 28, 2025 
Total Company       
Sales $3,300 - $3,500   $3,375 - $3,500 
Adjusted Effective Tax Rate ~19%   No Change 
Free Cash Flow $350 - $400   No change 
Capital Expenditures ~$115   No change 
Shares ~61.5   No change 
Adjusted EPS $5.85 - $6.25   $5.95 - $6.25 
        
Segment Data       
Aerospace       
Sales Growth Up 6% to 13%   Up 8% to 13% 
Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 20% - 21%   No change 
Industrial       
Sales Growth Down 7% to 11%   Down 7% to 9% 
Segment Earnings (% of Sales) 13% - 14%   No change 


Conference Call

Woodward will hold an investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, April 28, 2025, to provide an overview of the financial performance for its second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ending March 31, 2025, business highlights, and guidance for fiscal 2025. You are invited to listen to the live webcast of our conference call, or a recording, and view or download accompanying presentation slides at our website, www.woodward.com2.

You may also listen to the call by dialing 1-800-715-9871 (domestic) or 1-646-307-1963 (international). Participants should call prior to the start time to allow for registration; the Conference ID is 4675940. The call and presentation will be available on the website by selecting “Investors/Events & Presentations” from the menu and will remain accessible on the Company’s website for one year.

About Woodward, Inc.

Woodward is the global leader in the design, manufacture, and service of energy conversion and control solutions for the aerospace and industrial equipment markets. Our purpose is to design and deliver energy control solutions our partners count on to power a clean future. Our innovative fluid, combustion, electrical, propulsion and motion control systems perform in some of the world’s harshest environments. Woodward is a global company headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, USA. Visit our website at www.woodward.com.

Cautionary Statement

Information in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the Company’s ability to manage tariffs and the current operating environment; our long-term value proposition and ability to achieve sustainable growth and enhance shareholder value; and statements regarding our business, expectations and guidance for fiscal year 2025, including our guidance for sales, segment sales as compared to the prior fiscal year, adjusted earnings per share, segment earnings margin, adjusted effective tax rate, free cash flow, capital expenditures, and diluted weighted average shares outstanding, as well as our assumptions and expectations regarding our guidance and the factors that may impact guidance, and anticipated trends in our business and markets. Factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: (1) global economic uncertainty and instability, including a potential global recession and the impact on customer demand; (2) changes in or uncertainty with respect to global trade and economic policy, including tariff levels and other retaliatory measures; (3) risks related to constraints and disruptions in the global supply chain and labor markets; (4) Woodward’s long sales cycle; (5) risks related to Woodward’s concentration of revenue among a relatively small number of customers; (6) Woodward’s ability to implement and realize the intended effects of any restructuring efforts; (67) Woodward’s ability to successfully manage competitive factors including expenses and fluctuations in sales; (8) changes and consolidations in the aerospace market; (9) Woodward’s financial obligations including debt obligations and tax expenses and exposures; (10) risks related to Woodward’s U.S. government contracting activities including potential changes in government spending patterns; (11) Woodward’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights and avoid infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (12) changes in the estimates of fair value of reporting units or of long-lived assets; (13) environmental risks; (14) Woodward’s continued access to a stable workforce and favorable labor relations with its employees; (15) Woodward’s ability to manage various regulatory and legal matters; (16) risks from operating internationally; (17) cybersecurity and other technological risks; and other risk factors and risks described in Woodward's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024, any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as well as its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, which we expect to file shortly, and other risks described in Woodward’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Woodward assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by applicable law.


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS 
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) 
            
 Three Months Ended
March 31,		  Six Months Ended
March 31,		 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net sales$883,629  $835,343  $1,656,354  $1,622,073 
Costs and expenses:           
Cost of goods sold 643,530   600,954   1,226,621   1,183,335 
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 83,842   81,447   153,538   155,958 
Research and development costs 37,230   36,465   67,437   67,259 
Interest expense 11,889   11,530   24,230   22,966 
Interest income (1,021)  (1,293)  (2,398)  (2,766)
Other (income) expense, net (24,804)  (14,384)  (47,891)  (35,023)
Total costs and expenses 750,666   714,719   1,421,537   1,391,729 
Earnings before income taxes 132,963   120,624   234,817   230,344 
Income taxes 24,014   23,068   38,777   42,744 
Net earnings$108,949  $97,556  $196,040  $187,600 
            
Earnings per share amounts:           
Basic earnings per share$1.83  $1.61  $3.30  $3.12 
Diluted earnings per share$1.78  $1.56  $3.20  $3.02 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:           
Basic 59,432   60,427   59,323   60,223 
Diluted 61,344   62,365   61,258   62,106 
            
Cash dividends paid per share$0.28  $0.25  $0.53  $0.47 



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(Unaudited - in thousands) 
      
 March 31,  September 30, 
 2025  2024 
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash and cash equivalents$364,141  $282,270 
Accounts receivable 831,500   770,066 
Inventories 634,508   609,092 
Income taxes receivable 21,280   22,016 
Other current assets 60,508   60,167 
Total current assets 1,911,937   1,743,611 
Property, plant, and equipment, net 929,357   940,715 
Goodwill 791,989   806,643 
Intangible assets, net 412,186   440,419 
Deferred income tax assets 85,631   84,392 
Other assets 362,369   353,135 
Total assets$4,493,469  $4,368,915 
      
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity     
Current liabilities:     
Short-term debt$261,100  $217,000 
Current portion of long-term debt 160,989   85,719 
Accounts payable 269,318   287,457 
Income taxes payable 46,025   40,692 
Accrued liabilities 242,285   292,642 
Total current liabilities 979,717   923,510 
Long-term debt, less current portion 489,821   569,751 
Deferred income tax liabilities 117,984   121,858 
Other liabilities 568,440   577,380 
Total liabilities 2,155,962   2,192,499 
Stockholders’ equity 2,337,507   2,176,416 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$4,493,469  $4,368,915 



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(Unaudited - in thousands) 
      
 Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2025  2024 
Net cash provided by operating activities$112,341  $144,118 
      
Cash flows from investing activities:     
Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment (51,990)  (56,301)
Proceeds from sale of assets 33   51 
Proceeds from business divestitures 44,896   600 
Payments for short-term investments -   (3,723)
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 2,923   9,732 
Net cash used in investing activities (4,138)  (49,641)
      
Cash flows from financing activities:     
Cash dividends paid (31,453)  (28,327)
Proceeds from sales of treasury stock 49,717   43,087 
Payments for repurchases of common stock (79,493)  - 
Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings 1,350,200   1,539,100 
Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings (1,306,100)  (1,397,800)
Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations (473)  (75,472)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (17,602)  80,588 
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (8,730)  4,420 
Net change in cash and cash equivalents 81,871   179,485 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 282,270   137,447 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period$364,141  $316,932 


 


Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
SEGMENT NET SALES AND NET EARNINGS 
(Unaudited - in thousands) 
            
 Three Months Ended March 31,  Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net sales:           
Aerospace$561,729  $497,512  $1,055,611  $958,268 
Industrial 321,900   337,831   600,743   663,805 
Total consolidated net sales$883,629  $835,343  $1,656,354  $1,622,073 
Segment earnings*:           
Aerospace$124,616  $98,451  $219,341  $177,453 
As a percent of segment net sales 22.2%  19.8%  20.8%  18.5%
Industrial 45,967   65,244   86,164   132,125 
As a percent of segment net sales 14.3%  19.3%  14.3%  19.9%
Total segment earnings 170,583   163,695   305,505   309,578 
Nonsegment expenses (26,752)  (32,834)  (48,856)  (59,034)
EBIT 143,831   130,861   256,649   250,544 
Interest expense, net (10,868)  (10,237)  (21,832)  (20,200)
Consolidated earnings before income taxes$132,963  $120,624  $234,817  $230,344 
            
*This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes.
            
Payments for property, plant and equipment$18,416  $14,489  $51,990  $56,301 
Depreciation expense$20,794  $20,607  $41,756  $40,833 




Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS1 
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) 
            
 Three Months Ended March 31, 
 2025  2024 
 Net Earnings  Earnings Per Share  Net Earnings  Earnings Per Share 
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)$108,949  $1.78  $97,556  $1.56 
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments:           
Product rationalizationa (11,163)  (0.18)  -   - 
Business development activitiesb 3,793   0.06   1,664   0.03 
Certain non-restructuring separation costsb -   -   2,666   0.04 
Tax effect of Non-U.S. GAAP net earnings adjustments 1,811   0.03   (1,061)  (0.01)
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments (5,559)  (0.09)  3,269   0.06 
Adjusted net earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP)$103,390  $1.69  $100,825  $1.62 
            
  1. Presented in the line item "Other (income) expense, net" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
  2. Presented in item "Selling, general and administrative" expenses in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS1 
(Unaudited - in thousands, except per share amounts) 
            
 Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2025  2024 
 Net Earnings  Earnings Per Share  Net Earnings  Earnings Per Share 
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)$196,040  $3.20  $187,600  $3.02 
Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments:           
Product rationalizationa (20,524)  (0.33)  -   - 
Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisitiona -   -   (4,803)  (0.08)
Business development activitiesb 7,310   0.12   5,902   0.10 
                
Certain non-restructuring separation costsb -   -   2,666   0.04 
Tax effect of Non-U.S. GAAP net earnings adjustments 3,130   0.05   (729)  (0.01)
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments (10,084)  (0.16)  3,036   0.05 
Adjusted net earnings (Non-U.S. GAAP)$185,956  $3.04  $190,636  $3.07 
            
  1. Presented in the line item "Other (income) expense, net" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
  2. Presented in item "Selling, general and administrative" expenses in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF INCOME TAX EXPENSE TO ADJUSTED INCOME TAX EXPENSE1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
            
 Three Months Ended March 31,  Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)$24,014  $23,068  $38,777  $42,744 
Tax effect of Non-U.S. GAAP net income adjustments (1,811)  1,061   (3,130)  729 
Adjusted income tax expense (Non-U.S. GAAP)$22,203  $24,129  $35,647  $43,473 
Adjusted effective tax rate (Non-U.S. GAAP) 17.7%  19.3%  16.1%  18.6%
            



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBIT1 AND ADJUSTED EBIT1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
      
 Three Months Ended March 31,  Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)$108,949  $97,556  $196,040  $187,600 
Income tax expense 24,014   23,068   38,777   42,744 
Interest expense 11,889   11,530   24,230   22,966 
Interest income (1,021)  (1,293)  (2,398)  (2,766)
EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP) 143,831   130,861   256,649   250,544 
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* (7,370)  4,330   (13,214)  3,765 
Adjusted EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP)$136,461  $135,191  $243,435  $254,309 
            
*See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1 table above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods. 



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NET EARNINGS TO EBITDA1AND ADJUSTED EBITDA1
(Unaudited - in thousands)
      
 Three Months Ended March 31,  Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Net earnings (U.S. GAAP)$108,949  $97,556  $196,040  $187,600 
Income tax expense 24,014   23,068   38,777   42,744 
Interest expense 11,889   11,530   24,230   22,966 
Interest income (1,021)  (1,293)  (2,398)  (2,766)
Amortization of intangible assets 6,772   8,618   13,686   17,217 
Depreciation expense 20,794   20,607   41,756   40,833 
EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP) 171,397   160,086   312,091   308,594 
Total non-U.S. GAAP adjustments* (7,370)  4,330   (13,214)  3,765 
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP)$164,027  $164,416  $298,877  $312,359 
            
*See Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Net Earnings1table above for the list of Non-U.S. GAAP adjustments made in the applicable periods. 



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
RECONCILIATION OF NONSEGMENT EXPENSES TO ADJUSTED NONSEGMENT EXPENSES1
(Unaudited - in thousands) 
 
 Three Months Ended March 31,  Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2025  2024  2025  2024 
Nonsegment expenses (U.S. GAAP)$26,752  $32,834  $48,856  $59,034 
Product rationalization 11,163   -   20,524  - 
Business development activities (3,793)  (1,664)  (7,310)  (5,902)
Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition -   -   -   4,803 
Certain non-recurring separation costs -   (2,666)  -   (2,666)
Adjusted nonsegment expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP)$34,122  $28,504  $62,070  $55,269 



Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries 
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW1 
(Unaudited - in thousands) 
      
 Six Months Ended March 31, 
 2025  2024 
Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)$112,341  $144,118 
Payments for property, plant, and equipment (51,990)  (56,301)
Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP)$60,351  $87,817 
 

1Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable (i) product rationalization, (ii) a non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition, (iii) costs related to business development activities, and (iv) certain non-restructuring separation costs. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to gains related to the elimination of certain product lines. The Company believes that these excluded items are short‐term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Guidance with respect to non-U.S. GAAP measures as provided in this release excludes, as applicable, (i) product rationalization, and (ii) business development activities. 

EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s various business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA, and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Woodward’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, and free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Website, Facebook, X: Woodward has used, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, LinkedIn page, Facebook page, and X handle as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contact:Dan Provaznik
Director, Investor Relations
970-498-3849
Dan.Provaznik@woodward.com

