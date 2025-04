Skyward Specialty Announces Time Change for First Quarter Earnings Call on Friday, May 2, 2025

HOUSTON, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ (NASDAQ: SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company") today announced a time change of its previously announced first quarter earnings call. The conference call and webcast will be held on Friday, May 2 at 9:30 a.m. EDT.

Skyward Specialty will issue its first quarter 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 1. The earnings results will be available on the Company website at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Quarterly Results.

Investors may access the live audio webcast via the link on the Company’s investor site at investors.skywardinsurance.com/ under Events & Presentations. Additionally, investors can access the earnings call via conference call by registering via the conference link. Users will receive dial-in information and a unique PIN to join the call upon registering.

A webcast replay will be available two hours following the call in the same location on the Company’s investor website.

