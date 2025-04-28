Results of Operations for the Year Ended December 31, 2024 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $9.4 Million For the Year Ended December 31, 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $9.4 million, or $200.09 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $5.3 million, or $113.56 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2023. Book value per weighted share at December 31, 2024 was $976.60, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $772.67 at December 31, 2023.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $5.1 million from $9.2 million a year ago to $14.3 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $22.2 million from $29.4 million to $51.6 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $1.3 million from $4.7 million to $6.0 million and gross written premiums increased $30.8 million, moving from $195.6 million to $226.4 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 85.4% to 75.5%.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, fee income increased $5.6 million from $16.5 million a year ago to $22.1 million and gross written premiums increased $248.1 million, moving from $666.6 million to $914.7 million. For both the quarter and the year, direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Year to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 69.2% to 64.0%.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, operating expenses increased $0.4 million from $3.8 million to $4.2 million. For the year ended December 31, 2024, operating expenses increased $0.8 million from $12.1 million to $12.9 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
    
    
 December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Assets   
Investments:   
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value$143,633  $132,600 
Cash and cash equivalents 46,600   56,854 
Restricted cash 4,861   964 
Accrued investment income 1,029   972 
Premiums receivable 211,771   174,350 
Deferred insurance premiums 267,765   219,828 
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 413,541   349,480 
Deferred policy acquisition costs 10,215   9,152 
Intangible assets 4,800   4,800 
Goodwill 33,050   33,050 
Other assets 3,972   3,719 
Total Assets$1,141,237  $985,769 
    
    
Liabilities and Equity   
Liabilities:   
Loss and loss expense reserve$421,018  $332,657 
Deferred commission income 7,154   6,878 
Unearned premiums 281,176   230,301 
Ceded premium payable 209,033   183,969 
Payable to general agents 276   10,885 
Funds withheld 126,839   136,471 
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 26,256   25,724 
Notes payable 20,771   20,771 
Non-owned interest in VIE 300   300 
Interest payable 578   578 
Deferred tax liability 1,956   648 
Total Liabilities 1,095,357   949,182 
    
Shareholders' Equity:   
Common shares 4,698   4,698 
Additional paid-in capital 189,179   189,179 
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (3,561)  (3,454)
Retained deficit (144,436)  (153,836)
Total Shareholders' Equity 45,880   36,587 
    
    
Total Liabilities and Equity$1,141,237  $985,769 
    

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
        
        
 Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31,
  2024   2023   2024   2023 
Revenues       
        
Net premiums earned$14,344  $9,248  $51,610  $29,351 
Fee income 5,985   4,693   22,078   16,540 
        
Net investment income 483   273   1,401   829 
Net realized gains on investments -   (53)  47   2,809 
Other income 29   23   87   87 
        
        
Total revenues 20,841   14,184   75,223   49,616 
        
Expenses       
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 10,827   7,899   33,035   20,315 
Acquisition expenses 3,630   2,560   14,812   8,939 
Operating expenses 4,234   3,790   12,910   12,142 
Interest expense 578   585   2,313   2,237 
        
Total expenses 19,269   14,834   63,070   43,633 
        
        
Pre-tax net profit (loss) $ 1,572  $ (650) $ 12,153  $ 5,983 
Income tax (expense) (461)  (648)  (2,753)  (648)
        
Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders 1,111   (1,298)  9,400   5,335 
        
        
Net profit (loss) per common share:       
Basic$23.65  $(27.63) $200.09  $113.56 
Diluted 23.65   (27.63)  200.09   113.56 
        
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:       
Basic 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
Diluted 46,979   46,979   46,979   46,979 
        

