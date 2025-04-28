Countdown to CoinW’s TOKEN2049 side event: Navigating Dubai’s policy landscape and crypto’s future





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As TOKEN2049 Dubai draws near, the global cryptocurrency community is increasingly focused on the city’s growing influence in shaping the future of digital assets. As a platinum sponsor of this year’s premier event, CoinW will host an exclusive high-level side event on April 29 at the prestigious SO/Uptown Hotel. The side event, themed "Tomorrow’s Token" will bring together industry leaders from regulatory bodies, Layer 1, cybersecurity firms, and top industry thought leaders. Together, they will explore the evolving regulatory landscape and the path forward for the crypto landscape.

Dubai as Web3 frontier – Regulation, ecosystems, and local innovation

In 2025, compliance has emerged as the dominant theme of the global crypto industry. As the U.S. prepares to roll out the GENIUS/STABLE stablecoin framework, CoinW — a global leader in compliance — remains at the forefront of these policy shifts. Dubai, home to CoinW’s global headquarters, is undergoing a major transformation. The central bank has established a stablecoin compliance framework, and the city is rapidly building blockchain and crypto innovation hubs.

CoinW has curated a distinguished speaker lineup for its leadership forum, featuring:

Dr. Maria Papadaki (COO, Dubai Blockchain Center)

(COO, Dubai Blockchain Center) Zaher El Orm (Ecosystem Growth Manager, Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre)

(Ecosystem Growth Manager, Dubai Multi-Commodities Centre) Saqr Ereiqat (Secretary General, D2A2)

(Secretary General, D2A2) Nolan Bauerle (Media Host, RoxomTV)

(Media Host, RoxomTV) Nassar Al Achkar (Chief Strategy Officer, CoinW)



Moderated by Anna Shakola from CoinTelegraph, these leaders will explore why Dubai is emerging as a global crypto hub. They will discuss how regulatory frameworks and local innovation are fueling sustainable industry growth. CoinW’s Nassar Al Achkar will also share exclusive insights into CoinW’s strategic decision to establish Dubai as its global headquarters.

L1 Breakthroughs: Competition, Innovation, and Future Evolution

With blockchain technology advancing rapidly, Layer 1 (L1) ecosystems are entering a new phase. From core infrastructure enhancements to cross-chain interoperability, scalability, and security, innovation is reshaping the future of blockchain. Layer 2 (L2) and modular architecture developments are also unlocking fresh opportunities for the broader crypto ecosystem.

To explore these themes, CoinW has invited leaders from top Layer 1 for an exclusive roundtable:

Alex Scott (Superteam MENA, Solana)

(Superteam MENA, Solana) Alex Chehade (Head of Exchange & Wallet Partnerships, Avalanche)

(Head of Exchange & Wallet Partnerships, Avalanche) Rishant Kumar (Global Ambassador, Polkadot/ CEO, KILT Protocol)

(Global Ambassador, Polkadot/ CEO, KILT Protocol) Jeffrey Milligan (Global Head of BD and Partnerships, Cointelegraph)

Moderated by Guy from Coin Bureau, the discussion will delve into the evolution of Layer 1. This will also include L1/L2/L3 development strategies and the pursuit of technical breakthroughs under new compliance requirements.

Building security – From exchange defense to industry collaboration

As the crypto industry evolves, security has become a critical focal point. Recent incidents underscored the urgent need for robust security frameworks, particularly for centralized exchanges. Since its founding in 2017, CoinW has prioritized security, achieving a record of zero incidents over eight years.

In this security-focused session, leading experts will join CoinW to discuss new collaborative models and best practices:

Dyma Budorin (CEO, Hacken)

(CEO, Hacken) David Sung (Senior Solutions Architect, AWS)

(Senior Solutions Architect, AWS) Jason Jiang (CBO, Certik)

(CBO, Certik) Michael Liu (Chief Security Advisor, CoinW)

(Chief Security Advisor, CoinW) Alex Cheng (Head of Compliance, Beosin)

(Head of Compliance, Beosin) Andrew Sayyad (Chief Cybersecurity Architect, CipherBC)

Moderated by Dr. Maria of the Dubai Blockchain Center (DBCC), this panel will examine cutting-edge security technologies and audit strategies. It will also examine the role of cross-institutional collaboration in building a safer crypto ecosystem. CoinW will unveil its comprehensive security framework for the first time as well.

Decline or rebirth? The shifting landscape of influence in Web3

With media dynamics evolving and capital flows shifting, Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) are reshaping the crypto narrative. In 2025, KOLs will become critical connectors between projects, exchanges, and global communities. Yet, language barriers and niche market silos continue to challenge information sharing.

This session brings together major KOLs to discuss the next chapter of crypto storytelling:

Nic (Coin Bureau)

(Coin Bureau) Michael van de Poppe (MN Capital)

(MN Capital) Desmond (Future Trends)

(Future Trends) Anni (TradeTravelChill)

(TradeTravelChill) Waqar Zaka



Moderated by Monika Mlodzianowska, CoinW’s Director of Strategic Partnerships, the panel will explore content innovation, technical education, and strategies for sustaining influence across regions.

See you tomorrow night in Dubai

While traditional financial markets remain cautious, Dubai is quickly establishing itself as a global hub for cryptocurrency innovation. It is backed by progressive policies, including regulatory bodies, tax incentives, and dedicated ecosystem funds. By gathering regulatory pioneers, technical experts, and communication leaders, CoinW’s forum embodies the spirit of Token2049. This marks a significant milestone in the acceleration of Web3 across the Middle East.

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW has become a leading global cryptocurrency asset trading platform, serving over 220 million users in 200+ countries. The platform offers one-stop intelligent trading services, with a daily trading volume surpassing $20 billion and ranking 4th in CMC contracts. With over 10 million registered users, CoinW focuses on empowering wealth growth and blockchain innovation, continuously optimizing its product structure. Since 2022, CoinW has expanded its brand influence through international sports sponsorships and a partnership with football legend Andrea Pirlo. Committed to social responsibility, CoinW has donated supplies to orphanages in Africa and supported animal welfare initiatives in Taiwan. Looking ahead, CoinW aims to drive global financial inclusion, lead the cryptocurrency industry, and accelerate the adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets. To learn more about CoinW, you can visit the website, and follow CoinW's X Account, and Telegram Group.

