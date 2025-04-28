Powell Max Limited Announces 2024 Audited Financial Results

HONG KONG, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powell Max Limited (Nasdaq: PMAX) (the “Company” or “Powell Max”), a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong, today announced the audited financial results of the Company and its subsidiary for the financial year ended December 31, 2024.

Overview:

Revenue was HK$36.5 million (US$4.7 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, representing a decrease of 25.7% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Net loss was HK$18.1 million (US$2.3 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared with the profit for the year of HK$7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Financial Results for the year ended December 31, 2024

Revenue. Revenue decreased by 25.7% from HK$49.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to HK$36.5 million (US$4.7 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was mainly due to the decrease in both the revenue from corporate financial communications services and IPO financial printing services.

General and administrative expenses. General and administrative expenses increased by 1.28 times from HK$10.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to HK$24.9 million (US$3.2 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was mainly due to the incurrence of issuance expenses (which consisted of professional fee and related expenses relating to the equity line of credit under standby equity purchase agreement entered into with YA II PN, Ltd. on November 21, 2024), an increase in professional services fees and an increase in employee benefits expense.

Selling and distribution expenses. Selling and distribution expenses increased by 55.6% from HK$4.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2023 to HK$7.0 million (US$0.9 million) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was mainly due to an increase in the number of staff in our sales team and an increase in other expenses on business development and marketing. In light of the reduction of capital market activities in Hong Kong, we have allocated extra resources on sales and marketing with the view to maintain our market presence.

Net loss. Net loss for the year ended December 31, 2024 was HK$18.1 million (US$2.3 million), as compared with the profit for the year of HK$7.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Basic and diluted loss per share. Basic and diluted loss per share was HK$1.37 (US$0.18) per ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a basic and diluted earning per share of HK$0.56 per ordinary share for the year ended December 31, 2023.

About Powell Max Limited

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider headquartered in Hong Kong. The Company engages in the provision of financial communications services that support capital market compliance and transaction needs for corporate clients and their advisors in Hong Kong. Its financial communications services cover a full range of financial printing, corporate reporting, communications and language support services from inception to completion, including typesetting, proofreading, translation, design, printing, electronic reporting, newspaper placement and distribution. The Company’s clients consist of domestic and international companies listed in Hong Kong, together with companies who are seeking to list in Hong Kong, as well as their advisors.

Exchange Rate Information

The Company is a holding company with operations conducted in Hong Kong through JAN Financial Press Limited and Miracle Media Production Limited (which was acquired after the reporting period), its direct wholly-owned operating subsidiaries. The operating subsidiaries’ reporting currency is Hong Kong dollars. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from Hong Kong dollars to United States Dollars in this press release were calculated the noon middle rate of US$1 — HK$7.7677, as published in the H.10 statistical release of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System on December 31, 2024, respectively. No representation is made that the HK$ amount represents or could have been, or could be, converted, realized or settled into US$ at that rate, or at any other rate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Words such as “will,” future,” “expects,” “believes,” and “intends,” or similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Rounding Amounts and Percentages

Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation. Percentage figures included in this press release have not in all cases been calculated on the basis of such rounded figures, but on the basis of such amounts prior to rounding.

POWELL MAX LIMITED AND ITS SUBSIDIARY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As of December 31 2023 2024 HK$ HK$ US$ ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 5,819,230 4,253,686 547,612 Total non-current assets 5,819,230 4,253,686 547,612 Current assets Trade and other receivables 13,510,032 16,096,160 2,072,191 Cash and bank balances 3,660,213 42,222,014 5,435,588 Total current assets 17,170,245 58,318,174 7,507,779 Total assets 22,989,475 62,571,860 8,055,391 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade and other payables 27,376,032 12,990,458 1,672,368 Contract liabilities 1,524,761 1,310,435 168,703 Bank borrowings 4,767,829 3,845,863 495,110 Lease liabilities 3,361,230 1,376,122 177,159 Derivative — 6,756,516 869,822 Convertible promissory notes — 13,860,647 1,784,395 Total current liabilities 37,029,852 40,140,041 5,167,557 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 150,000 150,000 19,311 Lease liabilities 1,122,591 1,014,182 130,564 Total non-current liabilities 1,272,591 1,164,182 149,875 Total liabilities 38,302,443 41,304,223 5,317,432 Equity attributable to owners of the Company Share capital 9,750 11,457 1,475 Accumulated losses (15,680,728 ) (33,754,822 ) (4,345,537 ) Reserves 358,010 55,011,002 7,082,021 Total equity (15,312,968 ) 21,267,637 2,737,959 Total liabilities and equity 22,989,475 62,571,860 8,055,391



