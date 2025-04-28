Heritage Distilling Co. Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules After Receiving Notice of Non-Compliance

GIG HARBOR, Wash., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. (“HDC” or “Heritage” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CASK), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, today reported it regained compliance with the Nasdaq regarding the filing of periodic reports after filing its 2024 Annual Report of Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 28, 2025. On April 22, 2025, Nasdaq notified the Company that it no longer met the periodic filing requirement for The Nasdaq Stock Market under Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the “Rule”), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

On April 28, 2025, Nasdaq staff notified the Company that the Company has regained compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) when the Company filed its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, on April 28, 2025. Nasdaq staff has determined that the Company complies with the listing Rule and has closed the matter. No further action is required of the Company related to this matter.

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage has been North America's most awarded craft distillery by the American Distilling Institute for ten consecutive years out of the more than 2,600 craft producers. Beyond this remarkable achievement, Heritage has also garnered numerous Best of Class, Double Gold, and Gold medals at esteemed national and international spirits competitions. As one of the largest craft spirits producers on the West Coast by revenue, the company is expanding its presence nationwide through a diverse range of sales channels, including wholesale, on-premises venues, e-commerce and the innovative Tribal Beverage Network (TBN). The TBN initiative, a groundbreaking collaboration with Native American tribes, focuses on developing Heritage-branded distilleries, unique tribal brands and tasting rooms tailored to tribal communities. By serving patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, the TBN creates meaningful economic and social benefits for participating tribes, while providing an additional avenue for tribes to exercise and strengthen their sovereignty. This unique partnership reflects Heritage’s commitment to innovation, community engagement and sustainable growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Heritage’s current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the risks of slowing growth for its online eCommerce sales, interruptions in that market segment, or the availability and pricing of bulk bourbon for its products. These and other risks concerning Heritage’s programs and operations are described in additional detail in its registration statement on Form S-1, and its quarterly 10-Q and annual 10-K filings, which are on file with the SEC. Heritage explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.