TScan Therapeutics Announces Upcoming Presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 28th Annual Meeting

WALTHAM, Mass., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TCRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer, today announced the acceptance of an abstract for poster presentation at the upcoming American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 28ᵗʰ Annual Meeting being held May 13 – 17 in New Orleans, LA as well as virtually.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title: CD45 as a Universal Target for Adjuvant TCR-T Cell Therapy Following Allogeneic Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Authors: Kostadin O Petrov, Stephen P Carroll, Kenneth L Jahan, Rakshi Bala, Vivin Karthik, Debanjan Goswamy, Hannah Bader, Alok Das Mahopatra, Daniel C Pollacksmith, Shubhangi Kamalia, Nivya Sharma, Victor Ospina, Sanket Revadkar, Drashti Shah, Ryan E Kritzer, Hana Husic, Shobitha Jillella, Nicole Ladd, Shoshana Bloom, Rachel Lent, Prachi Dhanania, Chandan K Pavuluri, Carolyn Hardy, Alexander Cristofaro, Zhonghua Zhu, Livio Dukaj, Kimberly M Cirelli, Antoine Boudot, Mollie M Jurewicz, Cagan Gurer

Abstract Number: AMA1180

Session Date/Time: Tuesday, May 13; 6:00 - 7:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Poster Hall, Hall I2

A copy of the presentation materials will be added to the “Publications” section of the Company’s website at tscan.com once the presentation has concluded.

About TScan Therapeutics, Inc.

TScan is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of T cell receptor (TCR)-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The Company’s lead TCR-T therapy candidates are in development for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to prevent relapse following allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation (the ALLOHA™ Phase 1 heme trial). The Company has developed and continues to expand its ImmunoBank, the Company’s repository of therapeutic TCRs that recognize diverse targets and are associated with multiple HLA types, to provide customized multiplex TCR-T therapies for patients with a variety of cancers (the PLEXI-T™ Phase 1 solid tumor trial). The Company is currently enrolling patients into both clinical programs.

