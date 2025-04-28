AutoZone to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Earnings May 27, 2025

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO), the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas, will release results for its third quarter ended Saturday, May 10, 2025, before market open on Tuesday, May 27, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a one-hour conference call on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, beginning at 10:00 a.m. (ET), to discuss the results of the quarter. This call is being webcast and can be accessed, along with supporting slides, at AutoZone’s website at www.autozone.com and clicking on Investor Relations. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing (888) 506-0062, passcode AUTOZONE. In addition, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (877) 481-4010, replay passcode 52323 through June 10, 2025.

As of February 15, 2025, the Company had 6,483 stores in the U.S., 813 in Mexico and 136 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,432.

AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com , and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com . Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com . We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com . AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.