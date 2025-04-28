Stellar Painting Raises the Bar for Exterior Painting Companies in Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Worth, Texas -

In Fort Worth's ever-changing climate, where harsh sun and sudden storms are the norm, a quality exterior paint job serves both form and function. Stellar Painting, a family-owned business founded by Josh Strange and recognized among the leading exterior painting companies in the region, recently showcased its commitment to excellence through a transformative exterior project that left both the homeowner and the community impressed.

Local real estate agent Kyle Allbright sought to refresh one of his rental properties to attract new tenants. Searching for trusted exterior painters near me who could deliver long-lasting value and curb appeal, Allbright turned to Stellar Painting. The team recommended the best exterior house paint to withstand Fort Worth's demanding climate while enhancing the property's overall appearance. With the local market demanding both visual appeal and structural integrity, Allbright knew that ordinary upgrades wouldn't suffice. He turned to Stellar Painting for a comprehensive solution tailored to the challenges of Texas weather and the expectations of modern renters.

"Highly satisfied with every aspect of Josh and his team's work! Prompt, efficient, and all-around satisfaction. Hope to build a lasting partnership and friendship with Stellar," said Allbright.

The project began with an in-depth consultation, where Allbright and the Stellar team reviewed design goals, structural concerns, and regional climate factors. Ultimately, they selected Sherwin-Williams' Pure White—a crisp, modern hue that delivered the fresh, upscale aesthetic the property required. This strategic color choice aligned with current trends in the Fort Worth housing market, where clean, neutral palettes enhance not only curb appeal but also the perceived quality and care of a property.

Studies show that a professional exterior paint job can add 2–5% to a home's overall value, a significant advantage for rental properties in competitive neighborhoods. That kind of return on investment makes high-quality exterior painting one of the most effective upgrades property owners can implement—and one of the most visible.

In Fort Worth's climate, however, painting is not solely about appearance. With harsh UV rays, summer heat, and severe storms, properties require protection that extends beyond surface-level beauty. Stellar Painting addressed these environmental factors by selecting Loxon XP, a high-performance masonry paint formulated for durability. The product allows masonry surfaces to breathe while effectively sealing out moisture—essential in preventing long-term damage.

Unlike standard paints that trap humidity and degrade over time, Loxon XP supports moisture evaporation, which helps reduce blistering, peeling, and structural compromise. When applied by experienced professionals using the correct prep methods, paint systems like these can extend the life of an exterior finish by 10 to 15 years.

Stellar Painting's attention to detail extended beyond the paintwork. The team removed and replaced deteriorated fascia boards with a more modern profile, sharpening the overall structure and enhancing its clean lines. They also constructed custom wood shutters, stained with ReadySeal's Pecan finish, providing a warm, natural contrast to the Pure White base coat. These handcrafted accents added dimension, character, and charm to the property's final appearance.

This attention to craftsmanship is central to Stellar Painting's reputation. Each detail—whether in the angle of a fascia board or the grain of stained wood—is selected and executed with both longevity and design integrity in mind.

Josh Strange's leadership sets the tone for Stellar Painting's values. A former aircraft technician and military veteran, Strange brought years of high-pressure precision work to the residential and commercial painting field. His transition into painting was motivated by a desire to serve with integrity and build lasting relationships through quality workmanship.

"Exterior painting in Fort Worth isn't just about color—it's about protection," said Strange. "We use materials that breathe with the home, shield against moisture, and stand up to our Texas sun. It's about doing right by our neighbors."

That mission has helped establish Stellar Painting as a trusted name across the Dallas–Fort Worth area. Clients rely on the company not just for technical excellence, but also for reliability, communication, and professionalism throughout every stage of a project.

Each member of the team understands that a home or property is more than just a structure—it is a long-term investment that deserves careful treatment. For clients like Allbright, thoughtful upgrades that blend design with protection are essential to maintaining that investment's value over time.

Today, the completed project stands as a testament to what is possible when craftsmanship, experience, and care are prioritized. The result is a property that reflects lasting quality, built to withstand Fort Worth's tough climate while offering a clean, modern aesthetic that appeals to future tenants.

Stellar Painting continues to lead with integrity and vision, elevating local properties and ensuring that every project tells a story of durability, excellence, and community trust.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mloH_vYaCMQ

For more information about Stellar Painting's services or to schedule a consultation, visit stellarpaintingdfw.com or call (817) 672-0755.

