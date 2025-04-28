New Sweepstake Casinos: Best Selection of Slots VegasGems

Miami, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

VegasGems - the fastest growing social casino in the United States - has been awarded as the sweepstake casino with the Best Selection of Slots in 2025 thanks to its premium library of 1,300+ slots games from the best providers in the world such as EvoPlay, 3 Oaks, Booming, Habanero and Belatra.

“We are proud to have been elected as the sweepstake casino with the Best Selection of Slots, because the social casino scene is highly competitive nowadays in the United States, and thus it’s an honor to be awarded with such an important award”.

Players interested in trying out the massive library of 1,300 online slots available at VegasGems can join their social casino now and claim the 1,000 gems welcome bonus:

Play at VegasGems and claim a 1,000 gems welcome bonus! + 50% Extra Gems on First Deposit

Vegas Gems has brought the following tutorial to help interested players join their platform easily:

Visit VegasGems.com Click the “Sign Up and Win” button You can sign up with Google or use your email If you pick email, type your address, and enter the code they send you Create a password for your new account Add your full name and date of birth Accept the terms and conditions, then click “Next.” Enter your state, address, and phone number, then click “Next” again Choose a username you like

“New players can join our sweepstake casino in less than 5 minutes, because we have made it pretty easy for them to get started and start playing their favorite online slots”.

“Sweepstake Casinos Are Skyrocketing in the US and Players Demand Premium Online Slots”

Sweepstake casinos are legal in 48 states, including California, Georgia, Texas, and Florida, whereas traditional online casinos are only legal in 6 states, which is a factor that has contributed to the unprecedented growth of sweepstake casinos in the US, according to industry specialists.

“Sweepstake casinos bring players in the US a real way to play their favorite casino games legally. However, there’s a big problem: most sweepstake casinos have a very limited selection of games, which includes a poor choice of online slots,” - commented VegasGems’s representative.

“We spotted this weak area when we started operating in the US, and we decided to capitalize on it quickly by expanding our library of games and adding an outstanding number of 1,300+ slots games. We know it’s a small selection compared to international traditional casinos, but in the world of sweepstake and social casinos in the US, it’s huge, and our players are loving it”.

“We have hit the sweet spot between variety and quality, because we have only partnered up with the best studios in the industry such as Booming, 3 Oaks, Habanero and EvoPlay, while making sure there’s enough variety for players to choose from, to enjoy novelty in every single gaming session”.

Vegas Gems offers the most exciting online slots in the US amongst sweepstake casinos. The platform has provided a list of the most popular slots available on their site:

Hot Triple Sevens

Sky Pearls

Super Hot Chilli

Zeus Deluxe

X-Demon

Epic Gladiators

Roman Empire

Amazon City of Gold

Xing Fu Panda

Fish Tales Monster Bass

3 Clover Pots

Emerald Brewer

Young Buffalo Song

Dynamite Trio

Hot Charge

Tree of Light

Players can play more than 1,300 different online slots by joining the site and claiming the Welcome Chest, which rewards new users with up to 1,000 Gems for free

“Sweepstake Casinos Shouldn’t Dismiss the Quality of Bonuses for Online Slots”

Vegas Gems has embarked on a mission to combat a prevalent issue in sweepstakes casinos, according to their representative. “We have doubled down on bonuses because other social casinos in the US simply disregard the importance of offering attractive promos and bonuses because it’s not ‘real money gambling’. On the other hand, Vegas Gems rewards players with plenty of bonuses such as Daily, Weekly and Monthly Rakeback, along with a Welcome Chest and 50% Gem Boost players can use when making the first deposit”.

Vegas Gems offers the following bonuses to players interested in playing slots and other games at their sweepstake casino:

Welcome Chest: Players can open the Welcome Chest upon joining VegasGems, which offers rewards as high as 1,000 gems for free. Players can use the gems to play online slots and other games available on the sweepstake casino

Players can open the Welcome Chest upon joining VegasGems, which offers rewards as high as 1,000 gems for free. Players can use the gems to play online slots and other games available on the sweepstake casino 50% Gem Boost: Players can claim this bonus to receive 50% extra up to 20 gems when making a first deposit. The players can use the extra gems to play slots and other games without restrictions

Players can claim this bonus to receive 50% extra up to 20 gems when making a first deposit. The players can use the extra gems to play slots and other games without restrictions Daily Rakeback: Players can claim rakeback every day based on the gems they used to play games during the day

Players can claim rakeback every day based on the gems they used to play games during the day Weekly Rakeback: Players can claim rakeback every day based on the gems they used to play games during the week

Players can claim rakeback every day based on the gems they used to play games during the week Monthly Rakeback: Players can claim rakeback every day based on the gems they used to play games during the month

Players can claim rakeback every day based on the gems they used to play games during the month Daily Cases: Players can claim a Daily Case to win more gems for free, which they can use to play online slots on Vegas Gems

Players can claim a Daily Case to win more gems for free, which they can use to play online slots on Vegas Gems Bejeweled Cases: Players can claim ‘Bejeweled Cases’ by meeting specific deposit targets. The more players fund their account with gems, the more Bejeweled Cases they can open to obtain new rewards of free gems

Players can claim ‘Bejeweled Cases’ by meeting specific deposit targets. The more players fund their account with gems, the more Bejeweled Cases they can open to obtain new rewards of free gems Tournaments: Vegas Gems hosts daily, weekly and monthly Tournaments where players can take part to win prizes and rewards of gems for free

“Vegas Gems is 100% only for entertainment, giving players in the United States the opportunity to play slots and casino games without using real money. However, the addition of bonuses which resemble the mechanics of conventional online casinos massively improves the sweepstake casino gaming experience, and this is exactly what we have accomplished with our selection of promotions at Vegas Gems”.

Vegas Gems Makes Gems Redeemable for a Complete Online Gaming Experience

Vegas Gems has introduced a system by which players can convert their earned Gems into real money via digital currencies, bank transfer or gift cards.

“This is another factor that has set us apart from other sweepstake casinos in the US: we make it easier for our players to turn their hard-earned gems into real money, and hence we offer three methods to accomplish it: digital currencies, bank transfer and gift cards. We include instructions on how to use each method for a smooth payout experience”.

The sweepstake casino has stated that players can turn their gems into real money once they have accumulated at least 100 Gems. The process is approved instantly and players can receive the payout within 24-48 hours.

“Players can turn their Gems into the digital currency of their choice on the same day. The same goes for gift cards, and bank transfers can take from 24 to 48 hours. We have done our best to make the withdrawal process as fast and practical as possible”.

X/Twitter: @VegasGemsdotCom

Facebook: VegasGems

support@vegasgems.com

Customer Support: https://vegasgems.games/support

