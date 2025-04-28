Grupo Bafar Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Bafar, S.A.B. de C.V. (BIVA: BAFARB), a leading and benchmark company in the national food sector, announced its results for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting sustained growth driven by innovation, digitalization, and expansion strategies across all its divisions.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Net sales reached MXN $7,741 million

Operating income increased 11.8%, with a margin of 13.5%.

EBITDA grew by 15.3%, with a margin of 16.7%



Grupo Bafar stood out in the first quarter of 2025 by achieving consolidated sales of MXN $7,741 million, reflecting a 17% growth compared to the same period of the previous year. This performance translated into an operating profit of MXN $1,041 million, with a 13.5% margin and a 11.8% increase. EBITDA reached MXN $1,294 million, up 15.3%, with a 16.7% margin over sales.

Bafar Alimentos delivered consistent results, reporting net sales of MXN $7,314 million in the first quarter, a 15.8% increase year over year. This growth was driven by a 4.4% increase in sales volume, supported by stronger brand positioning in international markets. Operating profit reached MXN $613.0 million, while EBITDA totaled MXN $907.8 million, with operating and EBITDA margins of 8.4% and 12.4%, respectively. The quarter also marked progress in the company’s digital transformation and customer-centric strategy, including the successful launch of new Salesforce CRM and Service platforms—ushering in a new era of enhanced service and customer experience.

Fibra Nova reinforced its strong position in Q1 2025 with a portfolio of 123 properties, totaling 670,367 m² of GLA and 2,118 agro-industrial hectares. Revenues reached MXN $387.0 million, a 27% increase compared to Q1 2024. EBITDA reached MXN $414.1 million, up 32.3%, with a margin of 107%. Investments of MXN $368.7 million were made, mainly directed toward the development of the Northern Industrial Park in Chihuahua and the industrial complex in Ciudad Juárez.

Grupo Bafar’s Financial Division also showed solid growth in Q1 2025, supported by portfolio expansion and a robust risk management framework. Total loan placement reached MXN $1,170.1 million, driven by increased demand for financing and factoring services among SMEs and industrial suppliers. Revenues reached MXN $229 million, a 13.2% year-over-year increase, while operating profit totaled MXN $57.9 million, up 14.7%, reaffirming the division’s commitment to delivering effective and accessible financial solutions to support business growth.

The first-quarter 2025 results continue to strengthen Grupo Bafar’s leadership in the market. With a strategic focus on digitalization and operational efficiency, the Group remains committed to sustainable growth that creates long-term value for all stakeholders and lays the foundation for a promising future.

“At Grupo Bafar, we reaffirm our commitment to excellence and innovation, driving the growth of each of our divisions to consolidate our position as one of Mexico’s leading companies,” said Eugenio Baeza, CEO.

