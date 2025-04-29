The Board of Directors of Financière de Tubize

appoints Bruno Holthof as new Chair

As Gaëtan Hannecart did not seek renewal of his director’s mandate at the general shareholders meeting held on April 25, 2025, the Board of Directors of Financière de Tubize, during its meeting held on the same day, elected Bruno Holthof, currently Independent Director, as chair of the company's board of directors with effect as of April 25, 2025.

Gaëtan Hannecart commented: “I am very proud of the progress we have achieved over the past years, in strengthening the role of Financiere de Tubize as the reference shareholder of UCB, while transitioning the representation of the family shareholders on the Board of Financière de Tubize to a younger generation and establishing a solid management team to support the mission of the company.”

Bruno Holthof said: “I am honoured to receive the trust of the board to chair the next phase of the development of Financière de Tubize and look forward to strengthening our biopharma expertise to support UCB and promote the development of a sustainable biopharma ecosystem in Belgium, UK and other geographical areas relevant to UCB.”