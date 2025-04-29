Statement re Grant of Options and Warrants

DXS INTERNATIONAL PLC

(AQSE: DXSP)

Granting of Share Options and Warrants

The Board of DXS International plc (the “Company” or “DXSP), the AQSE Growth Market quoted clinical decision support developer and supplier of clinical decision support systems, announces that it yesterday granted share options to a number of directors, employees, and consultants. Most of these options grants are under an Enterprise Management Incentive (“EMI”) scheme and the remainder under an unapproved share option scheme. All these Share Options are at an exercise price of 8p per share.

A total of 6,150,000 have been granted under the Company’s EMI option scheme. Of these, 3,900,000 EMI options effectively replace Directors’ Share Options that expired on 30 April 2023 and these options have no performance conditions or vesting periods. A further 2,250,000 EMI options have been granted to Directors and senior management to incentivise them and better align their interests with shareholders. These Options have a vesting period of 2 years with one third vesting on grant, one third on the anniversary of their grant and the final one third on the second anniversary of their grant.

In addition, a further 1,220,000 options have been granted under a non-tax advantaged option scheme. These options also have a vesting period of 2 years with one third vesting on grant, one third on the anniversary of their grant and the final one third on the second anniversary of their grant.

The Board of DXS has also reviewed warrants formerly issued to various advisors to the Company at various times and has decided to replace 1,341,402 expired warrants with the same number of new warrants at an exercise price of 4p per share. The exercise price matches that of the currently existing 750,000 advisor warrants. In addition 150,000 new advisor warrants at an exercise price of 8p per share have been issued to consultants currently engaged with the Company. All the new warrants have an exercise period of 5 years from the date of the grant.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

Contacts:

David Immelman

DXS International plc

www.dxs-systems.com





01252 719800 AQSE Corporate Broker and Corporate Advisor

Hybridan LLP

Claire Louise Noyce 020 3764 2341

Notes to Editors

About DXS:

DXS International presents up to date treatment guidelines and recommendations, from Clinical Commissioning Groups and other trusted NHS sources, to doctors, nurses and pharmacists in their workflow and during the patient consultation. This effective clinical decision support ultimately translates to improved healthcare outcomes delivered more cost effectively and which should significantly contribute towards the NHS achieving its projected efficiency savings.