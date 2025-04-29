UK Salvaged Motorcycle Market Forecast Report, 2025-2030 | Growing Demand for Affordable Parts Drives UK Salvaged Motorcycle Market - 4.6% CAGR Forecast from 2025-2030

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Salvaged Motorcycle Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Motorcycle Parts, Handle Accessories, Electrical & Electronics, Frames & Fittings, Bags & Carrier Frames, Exhaust Systems, Motorcycles), And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK salvaged motorcycle market size was estimated at USD 38.0 million in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2025 to 2030.

The growth of this market is primarily influenced by factors such as growing demand for valuable motorcycle spare parts, increasing awareness regarding the use of recycled automotive components, and rising inclination towards practices reducing environmental impact. Salvaged motorcycles are often bought for multiple spare parts, which can be derived at lower prices than original parts sold across the market.



The automotive industry in the region has been experiencing various trends, mainly driven by customer preferences, the growing impact of environmental awareness, and the wide range of products and services offered by businesses in the sector. Low cost is the primary factor driving the demand for salvaged motorcycles in the country. Refurbished and salvaged motorcycles are often available at comparatively lower costs. This includes luxury range bikes, cruisers, adventure bikes, off-road vehicles, and standard motorcycles.



The increasing cost of new motorcycle parts significantly influences the growth experienced by the market. Salvage market participants provide affordable alternatives, sustainable products, and quick solutions. Motorcycles dismantled after accidents, end-of-lifecycle regulation years, or other incidents give buyers many valuable parts. These include numerous parts such as frames, fittings, handle accessories, filters, exhaust systems, electrical parts, electronic parts, batteries, and others.



UK Salvaged Motorcycle Market Report Segmentation



This report forecasts revenue growth at a country level and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, the analyst has segmented the UK salvaged motorcycle market report based on type.

Companies Profiled

McLellan Industries, Inc.

Pro Motorcycle Salvage

ASM Auto Recycling Ltd.

Southern Bike Spares

WB Motorcycle Breakers

Copart Inc.

Motomine

Colchester Breakers Ltd.

Pirate Island Motorcycle Parts

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $38 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $49.2 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered United Kingdom





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Market Outlook

Segment Outlook

Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. UK Salvaged Motorcycle Market Variables, Trends, & Scope



Market Lineage Outlook

Market Dynamics

UK Salvaged Motorcycle Market Analysis Tools Industry Analysis - Porter's PESTEL Analysis

Pain Point Analysis

Chapter 4. UK Salvaged Motorcycle Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Motorcycle Parts Handle Accessories Handlebars Grips Electrical & Electronics Lighting Horns Frames & Fittings Crash Protection Windshield Foot Pegs Bags & Carrier Frames Exhaust Systems Seat Covers Security Systems Filters Sprockets Batteries

Motorcycles

Chapter 5. Competitive Landscape



Company Categorization

Company Market Positioning

Company Heat Map Analysis

Company Profiles McLellan Industries, Inc. Pro Motorcycle Salvage ASM Auto Recycling Ltd. Southern Bike Spares WB Motorcycle Breakers Copart Inc. Motomine Colchester Breakers Ltd. Pirate Island Motorcycle Parts



