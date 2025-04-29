Fuel Cell Stack Market Report 2025, with Profiles of Advent Technologies, Ballard Power Systems, Bloom Energy, Doosan Fuel Cell Co., Fuelcell Energy, Nuvera Fuel Cells, Plug Power, Powercell & more

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fuel Cell Stack Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global fuel cell stack market report is segmented in terms of technology and end-use industry segments. In this report, market analysis for the leading countries, such as the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, Germany, France, and the U.K. is covered, where the opportunity for fuel cell stack is gaining momentum in the global market.
This report analyzes the global market for fuel cell stacks by technology and end-use industry. It discusses innovations in fuel cell stack technology, the regulatory landscape and competition in the market. An analysis of patent activity related to fuel cell stacks is included for technology investors. A Porter's Five Forces analysis gives readers insight into the competitive dynamics in the global market. A chapter on ESG discusses the environmental, social and governance factors that companies are now observing. The report concludes with profiles of the major providers of fuel cell stacks.
The report's regional analysis of fuel cell stacks encompasses the regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, with a base year of 2023, estimates for 2024 and forecasts through 2029.
The report includes:
- An overview of the current and future global markets for fuel cell stacks
- An analysis of the global market trends with market revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029
- Estimates of the size and revenue prospects of the global market, along with a market share analysis by technology, end use industry and region
- Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
- Coverage of advances in fuel cell materials and new developments in fuel cell stack design
- An analysis of patents, emerging trends, regulations, and developments in the industry
- Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activity and a venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Overview and Future Scenarios
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Patent Analysis
- Key Patents
- Takeaways
- Regulatory Framework and Initiatives, by Governments
- United States
- Canada
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Demand for FCEVs
- Supportive Government Regulations and Incentives
- Technological Advances in Fuel Cell Technology
- Market Restraints
- High Cost of Catalysts
- Insufficient FCEV Hydrogen Refueling Stations
- Market Opportunities
- Growing Demand for Clean Energy Sources
- Demand for Fuel Cells for Backup Power in Data Centers
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Emerging Technologies/Applications
- Developments in Bipolar Plates
- Bipolar Plate Design
- Developments in Fuel Cell Stacks
- Development of High-Temperature Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
- Advances in Durability
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Global Market for Fuel Cell Stacks, by Technology
- Takeaways
- Proton Exchange Membrane Fuel Cells
- Solid Oxide Fuel Cell
- Alkaline Fuel Cells
- Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cells
- Other Technologies
- Global Market for Fuel Cell Stacks, by End-Use Industry
- Takeaways
- Transportation
- Stationary
- Portable Applications
- Market Breakdown, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Market Share Analysis
- Product Mapping Analysis
- Strategy and Financial Performance Analysis
- Industry Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Fuel Cell Stack Market: An ESG Perspective
- Environmental Impact
- Social Impact
- Governance Impact
- Status of ESG in the Fuel Cell Stack Industry
- Case Studies of Successful Implementations of ESG
- Plug Power Inc.
- Ballard Power Systems
- Concluding Remarks
