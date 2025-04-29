Global Transformer Market Report | EV Fast Charger Transformer Sales Surge 498%, Global Transformer Market to Grow 38% by 2030, Driven by Renewable and EV Demand

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transformer Report Edition 12, 2024 - Vol 1 & 2" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The composition of the transformer market is changing. By 2030 total transformer sales will increase 38% on 2023, wind and solar generator transformers sales 65% and EV fast charger transformer sales 498%.

For the last three years the global transformer market has experienced almost unprecedented high demand and rising prices. The causes: the energy transition, the take-up of EVs, escalation in costs and shortages of materials, issues in the supply chains and a shortfall of production capacity.

Report Scope:

Global market data for transformers

Annual market 2023 -2030 in USD and MVA, installed capacity in MVA and average price in USD/kVA

Market analysis for seven transformer categories

New high growth segments

Analysis for 11 regions and 71 countries

National production shares for companies over 5 MUSD

521 transformer companies tracked

Market and forecast models based on consumption

Statistical analysis of accuracy of market data

Vol 1 - Market statistics and analysis

Market analysis of transformer production, imports, exports, sales - PT/DT/Dry MV/Dry LV

Forecast of transformers sales by country in value ($) and capacity (MVA), 2023 to 2030

Sales by transformer category - Central GSU/Network PT/Distributed GSU/Network DT/Dry-type MV/Dry-type LV/EV Fast Charger

Market shares of manufacturers of transformers with sales ? $5 million

Transformer market commentary for major countries

Transformers for EV fast chargers

Central and Distributed power generation (MW) from 1980 to 2030

Central GSU and Distributed GSU transformer capacity (MVA) from 1980 to 2030

The installed base of transformers by country - Central GSU/Network PT/Distributed GSU/Network DT

Numbers of DTs by utility-owned/industry-owned by country

Global analysis of the transformer stock

Long term demand trend for transformers

International trade 2022

Total and Top 40 transformer importers and exporters by kVA capacity and voltage - $ sales - PT/DT/Dry MV/Dry LV

Prices and factors determining transformer prices - consumption, materials price trends, inflation

Production capacity and utilisation in major countries

Profiles of major global and regional manufacturers - several hundred companies listed

Network layout, outlines of the different distribution network systems of Europe and North America and global practices

Statistical analysis of the accuracy and error of 2023 market sizes

Vol 2 - Descriptive market and technical information

Transformer types - GSU, power and distribution, general purpose, dry-type transformers

Low voltage transformers background information

Development of high voltage transmission

Solar PV and transformerless inverters

Hosting capacity of distribution networks and DG penetration

Smart transformers

Gas to Wire (GTW) . N+1 standard, N+2 and 2N redundancy

MEPS - Minimum Energy Performance Standards

High efficiency transformers

The supply chain

Logistics

Electrification

Key Topics Covered:

VOL 1 - THE MARKET



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1. The global market for power and distribution transformers

1.2. The installed base of power and distribution transformers

1.3. Definitions of power and distribution transformers

1.4. Accuracy and relative error

1.5. Transformer prices

1.6. Transformer categories

1.7. The installed base of power and distribution transformers

1.8. The impact of Covid

1.9. Low voltage transformers

1.10. Regional analysis - North America

1.11. Regional analysis Europe

1.12. Reginal analysis CIS

1.13. Regional analysis Middle East

1.14. Regional analysis Asia Pacific

1.15. Regional analysis LAC

1.16. Regional analysis Africa

1.17. Recent trends in Central and Distributed Generation

1.18. Long-term demand cycle

1.19. Transformer: generator capacity ratios - MVA - MW

1.20. Manufacturing capacity, global and by region



2. ACCURACY AND THE STATISTICAL ANALYSIS OF ERROR



3. THE WORLD MARKET FOR POWER AND DISTRIBUTION TRANSFORMERS

3.1. The global market for power and distribution transformers

3.2. Installed base of transformers, capacity ratios & numbers of distribution transformers



4. NORTH AMERICAN TRANSFORMER MARKETS



5. LAC TRANSFORMER MARKETS



6. EUROPEAN TRANSFORMER MARKETS



7. CIS TRANSFORMER MARKETS



8. AFRICAN TRANSFORMER MARKETS



9. MIDDLE EASTERN TRANSFORMER MARKETS



10. CHINESE TRANSFORMER MARKET



11. ASIA PACIFIC TRANSFORMER MARKETS



12. THE GLOBAL STRUCTURE OF THE TRANSFORMER STOCK

12.1. Regional differences

12.2. The ratios of power to distribution transformers



13. TRANSFORMERS FOR ELECTRIC VEHICLES (EV)

13.1. The EV industry- Introduction

13.2. EV Charging Methods and Levels

13.3. Requirement for transformers for chargers

13.4. EVs by wheel base



14. PRICE TRENDS AND FACTORS DRIVING TRANSFORMER PRICES

14.1. Prices of raw material

14.2. PPI - Producer Price Index

14.3. The core - electrical steel

14.4. Amorphous steel

14.5. The coil - windings - copper and aluminium

14.6. Transformer oil



15. THE LONG-TERM DEMAND CYCLE 1900-2050

15.1. Installed capacity versus demand



16. TRANSFORMER PRODUCTION CAPACITY

16.1. Manufacturing capacity, global and by region

16.2. Capacity utilisation

16.3. National producers are covered in more detail in the chapters outlining the markets.



17. RECENT TRENDS IN CENTRAL AND DISTRIBUTED TRANSFORMER CAPACITY



18. TOP 40 IMPORTERS AND EXPORTERS OF IN 2022



19. THE CALCULATION OF ACCURACY

19.1. 3 stages of statistical error analysis

19.2. Some asymmetries in transformer trade records

19.3. Historical records of installed transformer capacity

19.4. Uncertainty

19.5. Market quantification

19.6. The calculation of error

Vol 2 - INFRASTRUCTURE, INDUSTRIES AND MARKETS



1. VOLUME 2 - INTRODUCTION



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Transformer types

2.2. Network transmission and distribution layout

2.3. Low voltage background information

2.4. Offshore systems

2.5. Gas to Wire GTW

2.6. Solar PV and Transformer less inverters

2.7. Renewables and hosting capacity

2.8. Channels to market

2.9. Efficiency transformers

2.10. MEPS Standards

2.11. Smart transformers

2.12. Redundancy

2.13. Logistics

2.14. Electrification



3. TRANSFORMER TYPES - GSU, POWER AND DISTRIBUTION, INDUSTRIAL TRANSFORMERS

3.1. Power transformers

3.1.1. Large Power Transformers (LPT)

3.1.2. Medium Power Transformers (MPT)

3.1.3. Small Power Transformers (SPT)

3.1.4. Generator step-up transformers (GSU)

3.1.5. System intertie (interconnecting) transformers.

3.1.6. Special power transformers.

3.1.7. Distribution Transformers

3.1.8. Single Phase Transformers

3.1.9. 3 Phase transformer

3.1.10 Dry-type transformers

3.1.11 Pad mounted distribution transformers

3.1.12 Pole-mounted distribution transformers

3.1.13 Industrial transformers



4. LOW VOLTAGE TRANSFORMERS BACKGROUND INFORMATION

4.1. Voltage definitions for this report

4.2. Low voltage terminology

4.3. Low voltage differences in Europe and the United States

4.4. Industry

4.5. Residential buildings

4.6. Conclusion



5. SOLAR PV SOLAR PV AND TRANSFORMERLESS INVERTERS

5.1. Transformerless inverters

5.1.1. High Frequency Inverters (HF)

5.1.2. Low Frequency Inverters (LF)

5.1.3. TL in Europe

5.1.4. TL in China

5.1.5. TL in the USA

5.1.6. TL in Australia

5.1.7. Impact of TL inverters on the distribution transformer market



6. NETWORK TRANSFORMER LAYOUT

6.1. The layout stages of a network

6.2. European grid systems

6.3. Network configurations for distribution - Radial, Loop and Network systems

6.4. Industry

6.5. Review of regional utility network practices - The link from medium voltage to low voltage

6.6. Types of transformer

6.7. Offshore systems



7. GAS TO WIRE GTW



8. THE DEVELOPMENT OF HIGH VOLTAGE TRANSMISSION

8.1. Ownership of GSU transformers



9. HOSTING CAPACITY OF DISTRIBUTION NETWORKS AND DG PENETRATION

9.1. Problems which can occur with excess load

9.2. Solutions

9.3. Battery energy storage technologies (BESS)

9.4. Costs

9.5. Conclusion



10. SMART TRANSFORMERS

10.1. Smart transformers and the smart grid

10.2. Basic characteristics of smart transformers

10.3. The basic technical requirements of smart transformers

10.4. Smart transformer in current infrastructure

10.5. Dissolved gas analysis (DGA)



11. N+1 STANDARD, N+2 AND 2N, REDUNDANCY AND REPLACEMENT

11.1. Network failure

11.2. Transformer failure

11.3. Industrial reliability

11.4. Redundancy criteria

11.5. Fault tolerance

11.6. Network reliability

11.7. N+1 and the networks

11.8. Reliability standards SAIFI and SAIDI

11.9. Electricity transmission



12. MEPS - MINIMUM ENERGY PERFORMANCE STANDARDS



13. HIGH EFFICIENCY TRANSFORMERS

13.1. Development of a new technology - amorphous core transformers

13.2. AMT manufacturers

13.3. Amorphous metal ribbon manufacturers

13.4. Amorphous metal transformers - AMTs

13.5. HTS - high temperature superconductor transformers



14. THE SUPPLY CHAINS FOR TRANSFORMERS

14.1. The political dimension of the global supply chains

14.2. US Federal Executive Order - Telecoms

14.3. Supply of transformers

14.4. Electrical system equipment

14.5. US LPT Seizure

14.6. Japanese programme to diversify Chinese supplies

14.7. Australia

14.8. Market impacts

14.9. Global supply chains

14.10. Key global supply chains for transformers



15. LOGISTICS

15.1. Example of a LPT logistical operation from China to the USA

15.2. Guidance for the safe transport of transformers

15.3. Faults or damages to transformers

15.4. Rail transport - Schnabel cars

15.5. Road transport - Goldhofer

15.6. Clearance



16. ELECTRIFICATION

