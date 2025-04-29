Patient Monitoring Devices and Accessories Global Market Report 2025 | Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices Dominate Market with 24% Share

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Patient Monitoring Devices and Accessories - A Global Market Overview" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Patient Monitoring Devices and Accessories, projected at US$63.4 billion in 2024, is expected to climb to US$102.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.3%. These devices provide continuous monitoring of vital parameters and physiological functions across hospital, clinic, and home care settings. The market's growth is driven by the prevalence of chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory disorders, especially among aging populations.

Advancements in technology, including AI and IoT, enhance device functionality, facilitating early detection and treatment. Portable and user-friendly devices designed for home healthcare and telemedicine settings further propel market demand. Furthermore, innovations in wearable health monitors, mobile apps, and predictive analytics drive the market as a shift toward remote patient monitoring and value-based care gains traction.

Regional Market Insights

North America is anticipated to dominate the market with a 35% share in 2024, fueled by the high prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, and wireless, portable system adoption for cost reduction. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth rate at 9.9% CAGR, driven by rising cases of diabetes and obesity due to lifestyle changes, along with increasing awareness and demand for monitoring solutions.

Product Segment Analysis

The patient monitoring devices segment, accounting for 80.4% of the market in 2024, remains the largest due to its crucial role in managing chronic conditions. The adoption of IoT-enabled and wireless devices continues to bolster this segment, while monitoring accessories notably grow with a CAGR of 9.2%. Components like sensors and electrodes, which enhance device functionality, are central to this growth.

Type and User Analysis

Blood glucose monitoring holds a 24% share of the market in 2024, driven by the increasing incidences of diabetes, technological advancements, and regulatory support. Cardiac monitoring devices are set to grow swiftly with a 9.9% CAGR, powered by advancements in wearable technology and a rise in cardiovascular cases. In terms of end-users, hospitals lead the segment due to the deployment of advanced monitoring technologies, although home care settings are rapidly gaining importance with a 10.3% CAGR as healthcare shifts toward at-home solutions.

Market Scope and Report Details

This comprehensive report analyzes global and regional markets from 2021 to 2030, with forecasts indicating significant growth. The report includes insights into key industry players, recent developments, and the overall progression of the market. The study emphasizes various segments such as product type, regional distribution, and end-user application to present a holistic view of the industry's future trajectory.

Key Metrics and Segmentation

Historical Period: 2021-2023

Base Year: 2024

Forecast Period: 2024-2030

Key Regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Rest of World

Segments: Patient Monitoring Devices, Accessories, End-Users

