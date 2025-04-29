Balfour Beatty Tech Ecosystem Company Profile 2025: Digital Transformation Strategy, Accelerators, Incubators, and Innovation Programs

Dublin, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: Balfour Beatty - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides insights into the Balfour Beatty's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, its technology initiatives, and investments.

Balfour Beatty (Balfour) is a London-based multi-national infrastructure group with business operations across the UK, the US, and Hong Kong. The company reports its business's performance in three segments: Infrastructure Investments, Construction Services, and Support Services. The Infrastructure Investments segment develops and finances both private and public infrastructure projects across the US and the UK.

The Construction Services segment's service portfolio includes fit-out and rail engineering, refurbishment, ground engineering, and building & civil engineering. The Support Services segment operates primarily in the UK. It designs, upgrades, manages and maintains highways, rail, and electricity networks.



The report provides information and insights into Balfour's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships, product launches, and investments.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets.

Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Balfour's tech operations.

Gain insights into its tech strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into various product launches, partnerships, and investments.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Digital Transformation Strategy

Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

Technology Focus

Technology Initiatives

Investments

Partnerships and Investments Network Map

ICT Budget and Contracts

Key Executives

Company Coverage Includes:

Versarien

Causeway Technologies

Costain

Kier

reveal

Maxwell Geosystems

Sensat

Gammon Construction

BMC

Procore Technologies

Esri UK

Connect Plus

Egis Investment Partners

Edge Orbital Holdings

Osborne

Skanska and Urban Fox

BBV

Vinci

Scania

Jardine Matheson

For more information about this company profile visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cb4z20

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.