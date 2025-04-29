Annual Information Approved by Annual General Shareholders Meeting of PST Group AB

We present annual information approved by Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB on 29 April 2025.
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
PST Group AB
Information
Phone: +370 618 21360
Attachments
| Source: PST Group AB PST Group AB
We present annual information approved by Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB on 29 April 2025.
Tomas Stukas
Managing Director
PST Group AB
Information
Phone: +370 618 21360
Attachments
Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders The following resolutions have been adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB held on 29 April 2025: ...Read More
Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB held on 11 April 2025 are as follows: 1. On the election of a new Board of the company after the expiry of the...Read More