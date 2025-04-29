PST Group AB eiliniame visuotiniame akcininkų susirinkime patvirtinta metinė informacija

Teikiame 2025 m. balandžio 29 d. PST Group AB eiliniame visuotiniame akcininkų susirinkime patvirtintą metinę informaciją.


Tomas Stukas
PST Group AB Generalinis direktorius
Tel.: +370 618 21360

AB PST Group Auditoriaus išvada 2024 abpst-2024-12-31-lt PST 2024 LT

