PST Group AB eiliniame visuotiniame akcininkų susirinkime patvirtinta metinė informacija

Teikiame 2025 m. balandžio 29 d. PST Group AB eiliniame visuotiniame akcininkų susirinkime patvirtintą metinę informaciją.
Tomas Stukas
PST Group AB Generalinis direktorius
Informacija
Tel.: +370 618 21360
Priedai
| Source: PST Group AB PST Group AB
Teikiame 2025 m. balandžio 29 d. PST Group AB eiliniame visuotiniame akcininkų susirinkime patvirtintą metinę informaciją.
Tomas Stukas
PST Group AB Generalinis direktorius
Informacija
Tel.: +370 618 21360
Priedai
Resolutions of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders The following resolutions have been adopted at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB held on 29 April 2025: ...Read More
Draft resolutions of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of PST Group AB held on 11 April 2025 are as follows: 1. On the election of a new Board of the company after the expiry of the...Read More